Resident Evil Village: Here's How You Can Find All 4 Angel Mask Locations

Resident Evil Village has just been launched and the players are loving it. Some of them are trying to find answers to some specific questions like where are the masks in Resident Evil Village. To help out the players, here is how you can get all the 4 Angel mask locations right here. Read more.

Where are the masks in Resident Evil Village?

Resident Evil Village makers have certainly added a number of different features in their game and the players are loving them. The game needs the players to collect a total of 4 different masks by completing a series of steps. These Angel mask locations have been spread through the game. To help you guys, here is a list of all the Angel Mask locations. Follow these steps and get all the Angel Mask locations easily.

Mask of Sorrow location: The players will first need to reach the Hall of Ablution and finish the statue puzzle located there. After that, they will be required to go through the wine-soaked basement. The players need to then return to the severed hand to escape Lady D and get the Mask of Sorrow location.

Mask of Joy: First, the players will need to complete the piano puzzle with the help of the Iron Insignia Key to access the Library. All the players will need to do then is defeat the daughter and walk through the Hall of Joy to get the Mask of Joy.

Mask of Rage location: To get this mask, the players will need to complete the bell puzzle. Then they will be required to go to the Attic and walk out onto the balcony. Then they need to take the zipline towards the Tower of Rage to get the Mask of Rage.

Mask of Pleasure location: it is important to have Dimitrescu's Key to get this mask. Players need to first try and find a way to enter the Hall of Pleasure. Enter the hall and spot the mask in there. The players will need to replace the Mask of pleasure with Mounted Animal Skull while taking it.

IMAGE: RESIDENT EVIL TWITTER