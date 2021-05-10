Resident Evil Village Lady Dimitrescu Final Form: Here's How To Defeat This Popular Boss

Resident Evil Village has managed to gain a lot of popularity amongst the gaming community with the help of its bosses and challenges in the game. The players are currently trying to find more information and ways to beat Lady Dimitrescu final form in the game. To help them, here is some information about this boss that can help you dominate Lady Dimitrescu and all her forms in a fight. Read more about Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Vilalge Lady Dimitrescu

There are a total of two forms of the popular Boss fight against Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village. The Lady Dimitrescu final form will try to bring Ethan on the top of a tall spire. This will be the most difficult Lady Dimitrescu final form that is there in the game. Beating her will require a lot more than just fast attacking and some luck. The players will need to get specific weapons like the shotgun and the sniper to kill Lady Dimitrescu true form. In this form, her attacks will also get more powerful and almost impossible to get away from. So be prepared to dodge as many attacks as you can without being cornered. Lady Dimitrescu final form has a weak spot that can deal a lot of damage. Keep attacking the same spot until you have defeated the Lady Dimitrescu final form in the game.

Apart from this, the players are also trying to find the Lady Dimitrescu height. This is because this boss seems extremely huge and a bit difficult to actually defeat in the game. The game's developer Capcom, had recently confirmed that Lady Dimitrescu height is approximately 9 feet, 6 inches with her heels and the famous hat she wears.

The players are curious to know more about this game and are currently trying to find the Resident Evil Village length. According to a number of gamers, the game will take somewhere around 10-14 hours of your time to complete fully. This means that the players can also use around 15-18hours to get all the trophies in the game. In the end, you will also be able to see a timer that gives you an idea of how much time you took.

IMAGE: RESIDENT EVIL TWITTER