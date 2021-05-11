Resident Evil Village Mia Doll Puzzle: Follow This Comprehensive Doll Puzzle Walkthrough

When the players enter the basement of House Beneviento in Resident Evil, they will be confronted with a massive puzzle that has a variety of solutions and mechanics. Trying to pick up the Legs Flask from the doll in the middle of the room will trigger this lengthy puzzle to begin. You would have lost all of your weapons and objects at this stage, and the only way out is to solve these puzzles. Continue reading for a Resident Evil Village doll walkthrough.

Resident Evil Village Mia Doll Puzzle

Begin by looking at the Mannequin itself. Remove the Blood Covered Ring from its left palm, the Winding Key from its left leg, and part of a solution to one of the doors blocking your way from its right arm. You'll find another locked door down the road to your right.

You can pick the pattern you just studied within the Mannequin's right arm by looking at the bottom circle. Return to the main room after selecting it. The Silver Key can be found on the Mannequin's right shoulder. This unlocks the left-hand door, which has a symbol covering the glass. Examine the sink to turn on the tap, then repeat the process with the Blood Covered Ring. You will now receive the Wedding Ring, which you must examine because the padlock that blocks the main double doors in the room has a code. 052911 is the secret. Put the code on the padlock.

Continue down the unlocked hallway until you reach the first door. Use the Winding Key on the box with the wedding theme of Ethan and Mia. You must use the right sequences to make the box play the melody. This will reveal a new secret passageway, where you must enter, pick up the Scissors, and then use the Scissors on the Mannequin. The Brass Medallion can be found in the chest area. Now you must put it in the Mannequin's locked door with symbols to the right.

Enter the well by descending the stairwell. The Breaker Box Key is located at the bottom of the page. Return to the Mannequin with it. The Relief of a Child ornament can be found inside the Power Box using the Breaker Box Key. You'll have to put it on the basement's locked door, which is located between the Medicine Room and the Study. Take the fuse from the Power Box and return to it through the elevator upstairs, avoiding the colossal kid. You'll be able to return upstairs once you've placed the Fuse in its proper location. The puzzle is now complete after all of this. But now the Resident Evil Village doll boss is going to come after you as you have solved the puzzle.

IMAGE: Capcom