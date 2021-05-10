Resident Evil Village Piano Puzzle Solution: Here's How To Solve This Puzzle

Resident Evil Village has been released and the players seem to love this game. The marks have added a number of different challenges and puzzles for the players to solve in this game. But some of them are having trouble solving these puzzles. Thus they have been trying to find answers to questions like Resident Evil Village Piano Puzzle solution. Here is some valuable information about completing this Puzzle. Read more

Resident Evil Village Piano Puzzle solution

The players will first need to spot the location of the piano in the Opera Hall in Dimitrescu Castle on 1F. The players can even try and look for it by going out in the Courtyard by taking an exit via the Dining Room and go up the stairs located just to the left side of that place. This is important for the players to explore the surrounding area as it will be useful after completing the task. It is not a difficult puzzle and the players can solve this easily. All they need to do is play a total of ten notes. But the trick here is that these 10 notes are placed in a specific area of the piano.

The players can use their A and D buttons to navigate through the piano and its white keys. As the players keep playing these notes, they will keep turning red. Keep trying to hit all these notes in a go. Here is also a video that was taken from Youtube that can help you solve the Piano Puzzle in Resident Evil Village. Apart from this, here is also a number of valuable information on the Resident Evil Village game.

Resident Evil Village is supposed to be somewhere around 30 Gb, which is less when compared to the popular releases like Call Of Duty Warzone which is around 100 Gb. The game has received a lot of great reviews from the critics. The fans seem to love the latest game received by the RE franchise. The players can expect to see a couple of glitches in the first version of the game. There is no game that has been utterly perfect upon its release. This could be fixed by the makers after the release of their first update. Until then, wait for the makers to release any updates for the game.

IMAGE: RESIDENT EVIL TWITTER