Resident Evil Village Release: Here's When The Popular Game Will Unlock In Your Timezone

What time will Resident Evil Village release is a popular question asked by the gamers recently. So we have listed all information about its release here. Read

Resident Evil Village is an upcoming game that is one of the most talked-about topics of the gaming community. The players are extremely excited for the game to be released and thus are trying to find the release time for the same. They have been asking questions such as: 'What time will Resident Evil Village release?' Here’s all the information you need to know about the upcoming Capcom release, Resident Evil Village. 

What time will Resident Evile Village release?

The makers have confirmed May 7 to be the final resident Evil Village release date. And they have also released when exactly the game is being released. The exact Resident Evil Village release time is 12 am EST. This is only for the Eastern side placed players. To help out the other players, here is a list of Resident Evil Village release timings of some of the popular gaming areas in the world. Apart from this, here is also a video of the game that has been uploaded on Youtube. This video gives the players a total insight into the game and what is going to be released. 

  • Los Angeles: 9 pm PDT
  • New York: 12 am EDT
  • London: 5 am BST
  • Sydney: 2 pm AEST
  • India: 9.30 am IST

More about the upcoming game, Resident Evil Village

Players have also been trying to know how to play this game early. Makers have now extended the demo timings which will allow the players to try out this game themselves. The players can now start their Resident Evil Village preload on their gaming consoles like the Xbox and Playstation. Resident Evil Village release date has been set for May 7 and thus the players can start their preloads on gaming consoles. This preload is only available for gaming console users and not PC users. 

There has been no official statement about the Resident Evil Village preload for PC users. Thus they can directly download the game after it has been released online. The players in North America can begin playing the Resident Evil Village game from Thursday night itself. To preorder the game, you will need to go into the respective game store of your console and purchase it online. This can be the best bet you have at finding an answer to your question including how to play Resident Evil Village early. 

