Resident Evil Village Shuttering On PC Issue Fix: Learn More About The Upcoming Update

Resident Evil Village has been one of the most popular games known for its amazing story. But some PC gamers have been facing Resident Evil Shuttering on PC issues that have taken over the trending searches recently. This is mostly because of the glitch that is noticed after a player kills an enemy in the game. No official fix has been released by the makers for this Resident Evil Shuttering on PC issue. But others have already taken a step towards fixing this issue. To help out the players, here is all the information needed to fix the Resident Evil Shuttering on PC. Read more

Resident Evil PC issue fix could get delayed

The makers have not taken any action for this issue even after seeing a massive search rate from the players. They simply ask their users to wait for an upcoming patch that will fix this issue easily. A number of third party developers like EMPRESS and Capcom have released an already fixed version of this game for the players to download. A story from DSOG gamers confirms that EMPRESS has fixed and removed the DRM from the game. Capcom has also released their own anti-tamper V3 and Denuvo V11 to make this game even more secure. A similar Denuvo DRM was already used by the games and this was also removed from other releases with the patch notes and updates. Thus waiting in for any new Resident Evil update might be the best bet at fixing this issue.

This new Resident Evil game is supposed to be 30 Gb and it is certainly shocking to see such a huge game being optimised in 30 GB. The game focuses on finishing the story of Ethan Winters. It has managed to bring this famous character into a new locale and has managed to make the game in an eponymous village in a fictional Eastern European country. The game’s story begins after Ethan and his wife, Rose, were attacked by a paramilitary team, led by RE popular character, Chris Redfield. This team kills Ethan’s wife, Mia and takes their child Rose as a hostage. This triggers Ethans who sets out on a hunt for his daughter.