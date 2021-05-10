Resident Evil Village Treasure Map Puzzle Solution: How To Find And Solve The Map

Resident Evil Village has been released and the players seem to love this game. The marks have added several different challenges and puzzles for the players to solve in this game. But some of them are having trouble solving these puzzles. However, many players are stuck in completing the Resident Evil Village Treasure map puzzle. If you have been facing a similar problem then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to find the Resident Evil Village Treasure Map

To find the Treasure Map, you need to go to the attic in Castle Dimitrescu. It will be easy for you to spot the attic nearby a room containing a giant portrait of Lady Dimitrescu. However, it only unlocks after you fight one of the lady’s daughters in the Library. Once you defeat her, you need to solve a puzzle to enter the attic. The puzzle requires you to shoot five bells inside of the portrait room. Shoot all of them and the door will open.

The secret passage will help you find the map finally which will point you towards a treasure in the castle kitchen. You will be able to see the location marked on the map. To find the location backtrack to the main hall and head north and then bear left to enter the kitchen area. Go ahead and you’ll find yourself in a dungeon full of zombies. Here you will have to use the Iron Insignia Key in your inventory to open a door in the northeast corner.

How to solve the Resident Evil Village Treasure Map puzzle?

Once you have entered the room, on the right wall you will find a Pipe Bomb from the little hole, pick it up and throw it at the cracked wall that hides a fire source. Then, you need to attack the lantern using a knife or a gun to make them swing. Now, if you were able to lit one lantern you can then use it to light the second lantern as well. As soon as you finish it, the gate will be lowered and you will be able to open the coffin in which you will find the Azure Eye.

MAGE: RESIDENT EVIL TWITTER