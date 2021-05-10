Resident Evil Village Weapons: Where To Find The F2 Sniper Rifle?

The Resident Evil games are famous for having some of the best styles of puzzles along with a pretty decent collection of weapons, and RE: Village is also the same. With the release of the game, the entire gaming community became instant fans of Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters and the storyline, but in order to advance further in the game, it is very important to get necessary weapons and their upgrades. Continue reading the article to know about some of the best weapons in the game as of the latest Resident Evil Village update.

Resident Evil Village Weapons

There are several Resident Evil Village weapons to choose from, though most players prefer one weapon over the others. There are a variety of handguns, shotguns, grenade launchers, and other weapons. When you first encounter the old man at the beginning of the game, you'll be given the LEMI semi-automatic pistol. The upgrades for this first gun is the Recoil Suppressor and the LEMI High-Capacity Mag. The first one can be obtained right after you escape the Dimitrescu castle and her daughters. The high-capacity mag can be purchased directly from the Duke for 9000 Lei.

For the next weapon, you will get access to the M1897 Shotgun. Right after you see the situation in the village and meet the first Lycan (werewolf), you will be able to find this shotgun in one of the houses that you will be able to enter. Later on in the game, you will get more powerful shotguns but for now, this will suffice. The upgrade for this shotgun is the M1897 Shotgun Hair Trigger and you can get it from the Duke for 8000 Lei.

The 3rd weapon is the F2 sniper rifle which you will come across while you are on your through Castle Dimitrescu. This will be right on the attic of the roof. It helps a lot in the first major fight against Lady dimitrescu. Upgrades for this rifle is the F2 Rifle High Capacity Mag - the Maestro's Collection, the F2 Rifle High Magnification Scope which you can get from the Duke for 15,000 Lei. Finally, the last upgrade is the F2 Rifle Cheek Rest which you can obtain from the Duke for 20,000 Lei to reduce aiming sway.

IMAGE: Capcom