Returnal Data Cube: Learn How To Decode A Data Cube And Get The Rewards

Returnal is the latest and most talked-about game that has been published by the well-known game creator, Sony Interactive Entertainment. They have certainly managed to attract the players with their gameplay and its main story revolving around Selene. But some of the players are having some doubts while playing this game. They are thus trying to find more information about the Returnal Data Cube. Read more

Returnal Data Cube

There are some things to keep in mind before heading into the game, Returnal. The players will find things like Data Cubes and other rewards after defeating each boss in the game. The first boss in Returnal is called Phrike and the players will need to defeat all the three phases on it to get the Data Cube. The players need to decode the Datacubes in Data Cube processors to get rewards like weapons, consumables, and much more. They can get up to 18 types of rewards from the Data Cubes in the game. The players can easily defeat the bosses if they find the Returnal Data Cube in the first biome. To help the players, here is also a video from Youtube that can help them know more about Returnal Data Cube. Apart from this, here is also a Returnal guide that can give you valuable information on how to defeat all the bosses in the game.

Returnal Guide for all bosses

The game has a total of 5 bosses and each one of them has three different phases to defeat. As the players keep fighting each of the bosses, the difficulty will keep increasing with the phases. It will become important for them to watch the boss’ moves and learn how to anticipate all the attacks. For the same, they will need to face the boss and concentrate on getting to know the attack pattern of the boss. It is not difficult to assume that every player will not be able to defeat the bosses and all three of their phases in a single attempt. To save your time and efforts, the players can use the Reconstructors in the game to copy their character and its loadout. They can restart from the same point if they have used these Reconstructions in the game. Apart from this, here is also a list of all the bosses the players need to fight in the game.

Returnal First Boss: Phrike

Returnal Second Boss: Ixion

Returnal Third Boss: Nemesis

Returnal FourthBoss: Hyperion

Returnal Final Boss: Ophion

Promo Image Source: Housemarque Twitter