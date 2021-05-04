Returnal Guide: Here's How To Get And Use The Astronaut Figurine Efficiently

Returnal is a popular game that has been released for the new generation console users. These players have recently been trying to ask a number of questions about the game related to Returnal Astronaut Figurine. So here is some valuable information that can help them solve all their doubts. Read more.

Returnal Astronaut Figurine

The makers have added the Astronaut Figurine in Returnal and it is certainly an important addition to the game. It acts as an extra life for the players as it can be used when Selene’s health drops to zero. This will lead to the screen turning completely black and will get Delene back to the same spot where she died. This Returnal Astronaut Figurine can help the players to respawn again along with the full health and also the same weapons and powers while dying.

The players can buy the Returnal Astronaut Figurine from Fabricator shops located through the game just for a small amount of 300 Obolites. This can help you to save a lot of time by respawning at the same exact location where your player died. Here is also a video that can show you how to use this Returnal Astronaut Figurine in the game. Apart from this, here is also our Returnal guide that can give you some additional tips and tricks to use and make your Returnal game even easier.

Tips to finish Returnal

To finish this game, you will be required to defeat all the 5 bosses and their three different phases in the game. As the players keep fighting each of the bosses, the difficulty will keep increasing with the phases. To make their game easier, they can watch the boss’ moves and learn how to anticipate all the attacks. For the same, they will need to face the boss and concentrate on getting to know the attack pattern of the boss. Not each player will be able to defeat all three phases of the bosses in a single attempt. To save their time and efforts, the players can use the Reconstructors in the game to copy their character and its loadout. So they can restart from the same point they have used these Reconstructions in the game. They can even use the above mentioned Returnal Astronaut Figurine. Apart from this, here is also a list of all the bosses the players need to fight in the game.

Returnal First Boss: Phrike

Returnal Second Boss: Ixion

Returnal Third Boss: Nemesis

Returnal FourthBoss: Hyperion

Returnal Final Boss: Ophion

