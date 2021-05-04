Returnal Update 1.003 Patch Notes: What Are The Changes In This Latest 1.003 Update?

Returnal has received many player complaints, the most serious and widely publicized of which is a game-breaking bug that causes the entire machine to crash. Returnal has no saving system, which has resulted in hours of missed progress for some unfortunate players. Continue reading the article for known details on the Returnal update patch notes.

Returnal update 1.003 Update Notes

Returnal players have been discovering odd glitches as they pass through the game's biomes and attempt to break the loop, even with the day one patch activated. Some players have experienced frequent crashes, completely ruining their runs because the game does not allow you to save in the middle of a game. There's also a strange bug where doors won't open, as well as stopping runs because the only way to fix it right now is to restart the loop.

Audio issues, which do not break the game but discourage players from completely enjoying the game's awesome sound design, are another problem that a vast number of players have been experiencing. Occasionally, the audio will fully stop before the next loop. Other times, a noisy buzzing sound will appear and disappear at random. All these issues don't actually make the game unplayable but it does prove to be a huge problem to focus on the gameplay.

The developers released a new update on May 2nd to address a number of issues. Although the Returnal update's patch notes have yet to be released, it appears to be a tiny hotfix to fix the game's most irritating bugs. The update is about 1 GB in size and doesn't seem to have any major changes or features other than to improve the game's performance and patch the notorious bugs.

Unfortunately, no patch notes have yet been published on this latest PS5 update, so little is known about the patch's functionality. What we can assume is that there is no new save mechanism for the time being, and whatever patch 1.003 includes will most likely be general stability changes.

Returnal is a third-person shooter video game with a focus on psychological horror. In this futuristic science fiction game, the player takes control of Selene (Jane Perry), a space pilot with a suit and high-tech arms who is stranded on the alien planet Atropos and trapped in a time loop. Selene is revived after each death, continuing her trend of travelling to new places and battling extraterrestrial beings with evolving visions in an ever-changing universe.

Image Source: Housemarque