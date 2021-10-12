Riders Republic PC Play Day Set For October 12; Here's How To Play Free Trial

Ubisoft has been working on releasing a new set of games for the next-generation consoles. The French video game developers are all set to release their upcoming sports video game, Riders Republic. The developers are extremely eager to release the game for its players and are making their game free to play for 24 hours. Riders Republic pre-load is currently available on respective game stores and it can only be accessed using Ubisoft’s PC Play Day. according to the data released by Ubisoft, the Riders Republic PC trial version is going to start at 8 am BST on October 12. Since the game will be available for a limited time, Ubisoft has set its end time as 8 am on October 13. Here is everything we know about this upcoming sports video game from Ubisoft. Read

Play Riders Republic today for free, exclusively on Ubisoft Connect PC!

Watch out for streams all day long on Twitch! pic.twitter.com/mQ7VwmOlUR — Riders Republic (@RidersRepublic) October 12, 2021

Riders Republic PC Play Day details

Since Riders Republic pre-load is available online, players have the ability to keep the software downloaded ahead of time. The limited trial version of the game will give the players access to Riders Pupublic’s multiplayer as well as career mode. Players also have the ability to skip the tutorial to make the most out of this 24hrs of free playtime. Players have been extremely excited to try out this game especially the mass race which pits 50 racers against each other.

Players have the option to use various equipment including wingsuit, snowboard, ATV, skis and more before completing the race. Riders Republic release date has been set as October 28 and thus Ubisoft could bring in many more players to the game by releasing this free trial period. For the game to run seamlessly, players need to follow these Riders Republic PC Requirements released by Ubisoft. Make sure that your device meets the following requirements to play the game.

Riders Republic Minimum System Requirements

CPU : AMD FX-8350/ Core i5 6600K

RAM : 8GB RAM

GPU / Video Card : GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 570

Storage : TBC

Operating System : Windows 8.1 & Windows 10 (64-bit or later)

Riders Republic Recommended System Requirements