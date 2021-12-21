Last Updated:

Rockstar Games Holiday Sale Live Now: Offers On GTA Trilogy, Red Dead Redemption 2 & More

The Rockstar Games Holiday Sale is already live on on Rockstar Store. However, it will end on January 6, 2022,10:29 AM IST in India. Read more details here.

Rockstar Games Holiday Sale live now: Offers on GTA Trilogy, Red Dead Redemption 2 & more

Rockstar Games has begun with its Holiday season sale for 2021. As a part of the sale, the developer of the popular Grand Theft Auto series of video games will be offering discounts upon its titles CIA the Rockstar Store. It includes a discount of up to 70% on video games including Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more. Keep reading to know more about the Rockstar Games Holiday Sale and all the titles at the sale. 

In an official press release launched on December 16, 2021, Rockstar Games says "The holidays are closing in, and the recently relaunched Rockstar Store has a number of deals for this year’s Holiday Sale — including 40% off our assortment of apparel and collectables from across the Rockstar Games catalogue, 50% to 70% off a variety of classic Rockstar Games PC titles, and a special 20% discount on Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PC."

The Rockstar Games Holiday Sale is already live on on Rockstar Store. However, it will end on January 6, 2022,10:29 AM IST in India, and on January 5, 2022, at 11:59 PM ET. Apart from the popular game titles sold by Rockstar, the company is also offering up to a 40% discount on collectables and other clothing items, including caps, t-shirts, bottle openers and more. Apparently, these items are not availble for sale in India. 

Deals on popular video games by Rockstar Games

  • Grand Theft Auto (GTA): The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is currently available at Rs. 3,996.00, down from its original price of Rs. 4,994.99, offering a discount of 20% on the original price. Those who purchase the trilogy can also pick another complementary game from other games offered by the company. 
  • Bully: Scholarship Edition is currently available at Rs. 437, down from the original price of Rs. 1,249, offering a discount of 65%. 
  • L.A. Noire is currently available at Rs. 581.00, down from the original price of Rs. 1,659.00, offering a total discount of 65% on the original price.
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently available at Rs. 1696.00, down from the original price of Rs. 4,989, offering a discount of 66% on the marked price. 
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition is currently available at Rs. 1,250, down from the original price of Rs. 2,500, offering a discount of 50%. 
