Scott Pilgrim Vs The World Game Item Guide: Get These Main Items From All The Shops

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game is a side-scrolling beat 'em up game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Chengdu and published by Ubisoft, based on the Scott Pilgrim series of Oni Press graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley and tying in with the release of the film of the same name. The game was released for Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2010 and now after 11 years, it's coming back on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and more. Gamers all over the world will now be able to experience their beloved 2D arcade-style beat 'em up game which originally got its inspiration from the comic book series and movie.

Also read | Pokemon Go: How To Catch Spinda In Pokemon Go? A Comprehensive Guide On Doing It Easily

Scott Pilgrim vs the World Game Item Guide

Also read | AC Odyssey Artaxerxes Quest: Follow This Guide To Successfully Complete Quest

After players make their way to the Shopping District, the Frozen Suburbs will get unlocked on the world map. It is going to be a common place for the players to visit as there is a large collection of skill-boosting items in shops of this place. In total, there are seven shops. The items here can also be considered as the Scott Pilgrim vs the world game best items:

No Account Video gives the player the easiest way for getting extra lives. Here are all of the available items: Scott's late fee ($504.25)- Pay this off for further access The Mystical Head ($4.95)- Extra life Seven Shaolin Masters ($4.95)- 100 XP, 10 STR, 10 DEF, 10 WP, 10 SPD Aliens vs. T-Rex ($4.95)- 20 STR Alone and Disturbed ($4.95)- 1,500 XP I Love Your Boyfriend ($4.95)- 320 XP, 15 DEF, 15 WP

Delicious Cup All of Delicious Cup's offerings can be taken to-go. Tea ($1.40)- 10 HP, 1 XP Coffee ($1.60)- 15 HP. 10 Guts, 1 XP, Hyper buff (provides a momentary speed boost) Espresso ($1.60)- 25 HP, 20 XP, Hyper Hot Chocolate ($2.50)- 40 HP, 20 Guts, 10 XP Iced Latte ($3.75)- 56 HP, 16 Guts, 2 XP, 1 DEF

Dee's Tex Mex Nachos ($7.75)- 80 HP, 80 Guts, 10 XP, 1 STR Tacos ($9.85)- 100 HP, 100 Guts, 5 XP, 3 SPD Burrito Grande ($11.25)- 120 HP, 105 Guts, 20 XP, 3 DEF Quesadilla ($13.50)- 135 HP, 135 Guts, 25 XP, 4 STR Fajitas ($17.95)- 180 HP, 180 Guts, 30 XP, 5 WP

Mini-Mart Chewing Gum ($0.95)- 30 HP, 5 XP Chocolate Bar ($1.25)- 25 HP, 5 Guts Cola ($1.80)- 55 HP, 5 Guts, 5 XP Grape Juice ($2.25)- 55 HP, 10 Guts, 5 XP Energy Drink ($2.95)- 64 HP, 16 Guts, Hyper

Sushi Bar Miso Soup ($2.50)- 15 HP, 10 Guts, 15 XP, 1 DEF Avocado Hasamaki ($2.50)- 5 HP, 20 Guts, 15 XP, 1 SPD Salmon Nigiri ($3.85)- 35 HP, 20 XP, 1 STR Ikura Don ($4.60)- 50 HP, 25 XP, 2 DEF Rainbow Maki ($8.75)- 60 HP, 30 Guts, 39 XP, 1 STR, 1 DEF, 1 WP, 1 SPD

Shock Wave Record The Clash at Demonhead ($14.95)- 64 Guts, 64 XP, 8 WP Smashing Turnips ($16.95)- 64 Guts, 64 XP, 8 STR Crash and the Boys ($14.95)- 64 Guts, 64 XP, 8 SPD Winifred Hailey ($15.95)- 64 Guts, 64 XP, 8 SPD Kupek ($14.95)- 40 Guts, 40 XP, 2 STR, 2 DEF, 2 WP, 2 SPD

Flatiron Books Lost at Sea ($11.95)- 350 XP Vegan Cookbook ($22.95)- 230 XP, 10 DEF Get Rich Now! ($19.95)- 230 XP, 10 SPD How to Study Hard ($20.95)- 230 XP, 10 WP 101 Push-Ups ($24.95)- 230 XP, 10 STR

Wallace's Mystery Shop Tialoc's Feast ($49.95)- Extra life Ambrosia ($59.95)- 200 HP, 200 Guts, 1,200 XP Bionic Arm ($129.95)- 50 STR Never-ending Fantasy ($119.95)- 30 Guts, 30 DEF, 30 WP Speedy the Porcupine ($109.95)- 50 SPD



Also read | GTA 5 Letter Scraps Location: Find Out All The Letter Scraps With This GTA Online Guide

Also read | AC Odyssey Age Is Just A Number: Finish These Two Objectives To Complete The Quest