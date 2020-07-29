Seagull Locations In RDR 2: Locations And Recommended Weapons For Perfect Kills

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most popular action-adventure titles introduced by Rockstar Games. The game features several tasks that require players to hunt down a variety of different animals that allow them to keep their cores full and craft a variety of items. Hunting is one of the most important elements of the game, however, it can be difficult to track down certain animals on the map. This also applies to birds like Seagull as it comes in different species. Players can use this bird for crafting a number of items. So, let us check out the locations where you can find the different species of Seagull and the weapons you can use to kill the bird.

Seagull locations in RDR 2

Here are the locations where you can find the different species of Seagull in Red Dead Redemption 2:

Herring Gull

You can find the Herring Gulls in the Bluewater Marsh location.

Laughing Gull

The Laughing Gulls can be spotted across the Lemoyne area.

Ring-billed Gull

Ring-billed Gulls are generally found near Saint Denis.

Weapons to use for hunting Seagulls

It is important that you the right weapon to kill animals in RDR 2. The choice of weapon clearly depends on the bird or animal you’re looking to kill and the same weapon can’t be used to get the Perfect Quality Kill reward.

The Seagull is an omnivorous bird species, and the best weapon you can use is a Predator Bait and Herbivore Bait, along with the Varmint Rifle (0.22). Alternatively, you can use a Bow and a Small Game Arrow to secure a clean kill.

Once you kill any species of a Seagull, you can use its feathers for crafting a number of items and use its flesh for cooking. The crafting materials that you get from hunting and skinning these birds are completely dependent on the animal quality and whether you manage to get a clean kill. So, it's always better to use recommended tools to kill them.

Image credits: Red Dead Fandom