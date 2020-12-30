Seahawks Theme Team In Madden 21: Bobby Wagner, Kam Chancellor, D.K. Metcalf And More

Madden 21 has been one of the most popular games released by EA Sports. They have been releasing their Madden 21 theme teams and the players are certainly curious about it. So we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more about Madden 21 theme teams.

Also Read | Madden 21 1.20 Patch Notes: Here's More About The New December Title Update

Also Read | Madden 21 Team Ratings: A Look At The Overall, Offense, And Defense Of Each Team

Seahawks Theme Team

The players have recently been asking about the Seahawks theme team recently. The overall rating of the Seahawks theme team is 92. Their best theme team has an offensive rating of 92 while its defence has a reputable rating of 93. With some of the top-rated players like Bobby Wagner, Kam Chancellor, D.K. Metcalf and more in their defensive line, it can also be termed as one of the best theme teams for defence in this game. Apart from this, we have also listed a video about the best Seahawks theme team. All the information has been taken from MUThead official website.

Overall: 92

Offence: 92

Walter Jones: 92

Duane Brown: 81

Steve Hutchinson: 93

Mike Iupati: 76

Kevin Mawae: 92

Damien Lewis: 68Brqandon Shell: 84

Cedric Ogbuehi: 69Jimmy Graham: 92

Greg Olsen: 79

Will Dissly: 76

Devin Hester: 95

D.K. Metcalf: 91

Peter Warrick: 92

Shaun Alexander: 97

Edgerrin James: 93

Chris Carson: 83

Russell Wilson: 92

Jayson Myers: 28

Mack Strong: 90

Tyler Lockett: 92

Golden Tate III: 90

Defence: 93

Quandre Diggs: 93

Jama;l Adams: 92

Dwight Freeney: 94

K.J. Wright: 88

Bobby Wagner: 96

Malcolm Smith: 89

Jordyn Brooks: 81

Jadeveon Clowney: 92

Kam Chancellor: 95

D.K. Metcalf: 94

Shaquill Griffin: 94

Justin Coleman: 81

Tre Flowers: 85

Frank Clark: 93

Dwight Freeney: 94

Sheldon Richardson: 93

John Randle: 93

Poona Ford: 86

Jarran Reed: 81

Carlos Dunlap: 91

Richard Sherman: 91

Quinton Dunbar: 78

Top Madden 21 player ratings

Aaron Donald DE 99

Christian McCaffrey RB 99

Michael Thomas WR 99

Patrick Mahomes QB 99

Stephon Gilmore CB 99

Bobby Wagner MLB 98

DeAndre Hopkins WR 98

George Kittle TE 98

J.J. Watt DE 98

Zack Martin G 98

Madden 21 New update patch notes

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox Series X|S & PS5)

Gameplay Updates:

General stability fixes

Franchise Updates:

Face of the Franchise Updates:

General stability improvements

Fixed an issue with players who change positions to Wide Receiver - Physical, Slot, and Route Runner and their selected archetype not carrying over once drafted to the NFL.

Franchise Updates:

Updated the Playoff Bracket UI so the higher seeded team is listed at the top.

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

Gameplay Updates:

General stability fixes

Madden Ultimate Team Updates:

Remedied an issue where Solo Battles losses were not tracking properly.

Franchise Updates:

Face of the Franchise Updates:

General stability improvements

Fixed an issue with players who change positions to Wide Receiver - Physical, Slot, and Route Runner and their selected archetype not carrying over once drafted to the NFL.

Franchise Updates:

Updated the Playoff Bracket UI so the higher seeded team is listed at the top.

Also Read | Madden 21 Zero Chill: Learn What Is Chill Factor And How To Raise It

Also Read | Madden 21 Latest Update: Here Are The Latest Patch Notes And Player Ratings