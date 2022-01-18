Shadow Warrior 3 release date leaked by Microsoft Xbox store: Check pre-order bonuses

Shadow Warrior 3 is a first-person shooter game that is being developed by Flying Wild Hog and will be published by Devolver Digital. The game will come out as a sequel to Shadow Warrior 2 that came out in 2016 and will be available for all leading consoles such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One and for Windows as well. Keep reading to know more about the release date of the game and the pre-order bonuses that are available on both PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store.

Shadow Warrior 3 release date

The global release date of Shadow Warrior 3 seems to be March 1, 2022. The launch date has been listed by the PlayStation Store on the listing page of the game. Additionally, the price of the game for PS4 has been set at $49.99. Those who pre-order the game can also get the Shadow Warrior 3 pre-order bundle. As mentioned earlier, while the official release date of the game has not been announced for Xbox, the placeholder text for the game on the Microsoft Store reveals that the game will be released on March 1, 2022, as well.

Shadow Warrior 3 pre-order bonuses

Those who pre-order the game for their Xbox gaming consoles will get the first two rebooted games for free. Additionally, they will also get the Limited Edition Katana Skin. The Shadow Warrior 3 pre-order bonuses for PlayStation are exactly the same. The official listing page of the game on the PlayStation Store says that "Pre-order Shadow Warrior 3 and get instant access to the first two games in the series, Shadow Warrior and Shadow Warrior 2." Further, it also says that "Additionally, a Limited Edition Katana Skin for Shadow Warrior 3 is included and exclusive to this bundle."

As mentioned in the official release note of the game, Shadow Warrior 3 launches the offbeat first-person shooter series to the next level with a seamless blend of fast-paced gunplay, razor-sharp melee combat, and a spectacular free-running movement system. Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison.