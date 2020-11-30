Shining Beyond Tier List: Here Are All The Character To Choose In This XII Braves Release

Shining Beyond has been released and the players seem to love it. they have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this Idle-action Hybrid role-playing game. Shining Beyond players have recently been talking about the tier list. So we have managed to gather al the information about Shining Beyond tier list. Read more to know about Shining Beyond Tier List.

Shining beyond tier list

The players are curious to know about the Shining Beyond tier list. A number of different character have been introduced in the game. Players can choose any avatar from the tier list. Apart from this, each and every character from Shining Beyond has a different power and ability. Choosing the best character form the entire Shining Beyond tier list according to your gameplay might just be the best option. So without any further delay, jets just take a deep dive into Shining Beyond tier list. Read more to know about Shining Beyond tier list.

SSR Tier List

Altima

Warrior- This character can jump to the target area, AoE DMG, stun enemy, heal shield, pulls the enemy together

Artemis

Archer/Ranger

Athena

Tank/Guardian/Warrior - This character has reflects skills and status effects, chain lightning damage. It also has some buffs that own block rate, heals shield, self-defence boost.

Beretta

Acolyte/Mage - This character has the ability to stun the enemies and can also help by healing/regeneration, HP recovery, plagued effect that reduces healing received by enemies

Emiko

Archer - This character has the ability to poison the enemy, enemies receive more DMG. ATK boost

Emilia

Acolyte - Using this character will give you access to shield allies, frozen effect, healing

Freya

Warrior/Tank - This character has lifesteal, disarmed enemy, life shield

Jenny

Rogue - This character has the ability to inflict DMG, gains mana, reduces enemy’s attack speed

SR Tier List

Kane

Archer/Ranger - This character can be useful to give great single-target damage that reduces enemy’s skill defence, area damage

Leon

Lucille

Acolyte/Mage - This character grants shield to all heroes, healing, removes buffs from enemies, HP recovery, inflicts DMG

Mei fang

Rogue - This character has the ability to reduces healing of enemy while the enemies flee from the caster, has life steal

Raegar

Shizu

Rogue

Tess

Ranger/Archer - This character has the ability that increases ATK, poison enemies, CRIT Up

Theia

Acolyte - This character will grant the player a Chain Lightning DMG, Life Steal, Heal Shield, reduces the attack speed of the enemy

A Tier List

Arisa

Isabel

Izumi

Faye

Loki & Fenrir

Makoto

Nadia

Natsumi

Oberon

Olivia

Kahuna

Zack

B Tier List

Cecil

C.H.A.O.S

Jake

Gordon

