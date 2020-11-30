Shining Beyond Tier List: Here Are All The Character To Choose In This XII Braves Release

Shining Beyond has been released and the players seem to love it. they have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this Idle-action Hybrid role-playing game. Shining Beyond players have recently been talking about the tier list. So we have managed to gather al the information about Shining Beyond tier list. Read more to know about Shining Beyond Tier List.
Also Read | Apex Legends Season 7 Tier List: Here Are All The Characters In The FPP Shooting Game
Also Read | Tekken 7 Tier List For Season 3: Check Out The Character Tier List
Shining beyond tier list
The players are curious to know about the Shining Beyond tier list. A number of different character have been introduced in the game. Players can choose any avatar from the tier list. Apart from this, each and every character from Shining Beyond has a different power and ability. Choosing the best character form the entire Shining Beyond tier list according to your gameplay might just be the best option. So without any further delay, jets just take a deep dive into Shining Beyond tier list. Read more to know about Shining Beyond tier list.
SSR Tier List
- Altima
- Warrior- This character can jump to the target area, AoE DMG, stun enemy, heal shield, pulls the enemy together
- Artemis
- Archer/Ranger
- Athena
- Tank/Guardian/Warrior - This character has reflects skills and status effects, chain lightning damage. It also has some buffs that own block rate, heals shield, self-defence boost.
- Beretta
- Acolyte/Mage - This character has the ability to stun the enemies and can also help by healing/regeneration, HP recovery, plagued effect that reduces healing received by enemies
- Emiko
- Archer - This character has the ability to poison the enemy, enemies receive more DMG. ATK boost
- Emilia
- Acolyte - Using this character will give you access to shield allies, frozen effect, healing
- Freya
- Warrior/Tank - This character has lifesteal, disarmed enemy, life shield
- Jenny
- Rogue - This character has the ability to inflict DMG, gains mana, reduces enemy’s attack speed
SR Tier List
- Kane
- Archer/Ranger - This character can be useful to give great single-target damage that reduces enemy’s skill defence, area damage
- Leon
- Lucille
- Acolyte/Mage - This character grants shield to all heroes, healing, removes buffs from enemies, HP recovery, inflicts DMG
- Mei fang
- Rogue - This character has the ability to reduces healing of enemy while the enemies flee from the caster, has life steal
- Raegar
- Shizu
- Rogue
- Tess
- Ranger/Archer - This character has the ability that increases ATK, poison enemies, CRIT Up
- Theia
- Acolyte - This character will grant the player a Chain Lightning DMG, Life Steal, Heal Shield, reduces the attack speed of the enemy
A Tier List
- Arisa
- Isabel
- Izumi
- Faye
- Loki & Fenrir
- Makoto
- Nadia
- Natsumi
- Oberon
- Olivia
- Kahuna
- Zack
- B Tier List
- Cecil
- C.H.A.O.S
- Jake
- Gordon
Also Read | Genshin Impact: Who Is Varka In The MMORPG Game? Get The Tier List
Also Read | Smash Tier List: List Of All Characters From The Ultimate Tier List