Shipwreck Cove Location: Here's How To Complete This Weekly Challenge

Fortnite Season 5 has now been released and the makers are certainly adding a lot of new content to the game. A number of new challenges and tasks have been introduced to the game. A recent set of Fortnite weekly challenges has managed to take over the gaming community. Read more to know about Fortnite Season 2 Week 5 challenges.

Shipwreck Cove location in Fortnite

Fortnite has now released it’s Season 2 Week 5 challenge. One of the challenges say, “visit Shipwreck Cove, Yacht and Flopper Pond." Thus a number of people have been asking a lot of questions related to his. They want to know the answer to questions like where is shipwreck cove in Fortnite and how to find Shipwreck Cove location. But if you still have not been able to figure it out, we have got you covered with our Fortnite guide. Read more to know where and how to find the Shipwreck Cove location on the new Season 5 map.

In order to find the Shipwreck Cove location, the player will need to reach the bottom right part of the Chapter 2 Season 2 map. After reaching the location, open the map and look where the water goes into the land. This can be found just below the mountains with snow on top. After that, the players should also be able to see a ship in the water. All the player needs to do is land in the general area. This part of the challenge will get completed after reaching that particular location. To help you out, we have also listed all the new Season 2 Week 5 challenges right here.

Search Chests at Salty Springs (7)

Eliminations at The Authority (3)

Dance on top of different Sentinel heads at the Sentinel Graveyard (3)

Destroy boats at Craggy Cliffs (7)

Bounce on different dog toys at the Ant Manor (4)

Ride a Motorboat under different colored steel bridges (3)

Search S.H.I.E.L.D. Chests inside Quinjets [Rec: 4 Players] (7)

More about Fortnite

The victor of countless battles against gods and valkyries, Kratos turns to tackle the chaos of an exposed Zero Point.



Grab Kratos in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/pc4nxewWxP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 4, 2020

Fortnite makers have been adding a number of different skins to their game. They recently managed to add the God Of War, Kratos to their game. The players can now buy the Kratos skin for 2,200 V-Bucks in the game. Along with the Kraton skin, the player will also get a glider, a Mimir back bling, and the Leviathan Axe pickaxe (which comes with an emote). The players can even opt for a cheaper version that will include the skin and the back bling as a bundle for 1,500 V-Bucks. Apart from this, the makers have not yet released anything about when the Kratos skin is going to be removed.

