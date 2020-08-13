Shroud’s Return Stream On Twitch Attracts Over 500,000 Concurrent Views

Michael Grzesiek, better than as “Shroud”, is among the biggest names in the gaming community. The live-streamer has finally made a comeback to the Amazon-owned Twitch after his exclusive deal with Mixer came to an abrupt end last month, with the Microsoft-owned service shutting down.

Shroud has signed a new exclusive deal with Twitch, a platform that garnered him the most popularity as a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro. However, the exact details of the new deal are not yet known. Prior to his Twitch return, Shroud also released a statement online expressing his excitement to the fans. He also stated that he’s more excited to get back to streaming after his time away from the platform.

Shroud’s return stream on Twitch

Shroud’s gameplay on the streaming service was a huge success as he pulled over 500,000 concurrent viewers even before he appeared on camera. As soon as Grzesiek went live on the platform, he fired up Riot Games’ FPS title Valorant and crossed the 500,000 mark in no time. Further in the stream, he was able to maintain between 400,000 and 450,000 viewers. Apart from the views, he garnered a decent number of subscriptions. More importantly, he still has an astounding 7 million follower count on his Twitch channel.

Shroud was previously signed on for an exclusive deal with Microsoft’s Mixer, which closed operations last month. After his departure from Mixer, he stayed away from all streaming platforms. He spent more than a month away from streaming before finally announcing his return on Twitch on Tuesday. The live streamer was also reportedly offered to sign with Facebook Gaming, however, he turned down the offer.

Grzesiek also said that when he was exploring the possible options, he realised that Twitch was the best platform that allowed engaging with the best and most loyal gaming community around the world. His Twitch channel has also been updated with the latest branding for his grand return. Before his departure from the streaming service, Shroud was regarded among the best talents on the game streaming platform.

