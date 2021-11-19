Sifu release date pushed forward by SloClaps, trailer reveals details about combat

Through a tweet from the official Twitter account on November 18, 2021, Sifu developer SloClap has announced that the game will be released two weeks prior to the previous release date. The New Sifu release date is February 8, 2022. Additionally, the developers have also shared details about the combat system used in the game. The game includes traditional Kung Fu style combat combined with modern mechanics such as powerful takedowns and balance gauges.

Felix Garczynski, the marketing manager at Sloclap has said in an official blog post on PlayStation's website that "Building on our experience working on martial arts gameplay with Absolver but focusing this time on a single-player game, we wanted with Sifu to offer a unique player experience." Adding to it, Garczynski says that the game has been inspired heavily by kung fu and martial arts movies. "Fighting villains by the dozen in a nightclub, jumping over tables and throwing bottles, we want the player to feel like the main character of a kung fu movie," he adds.

We are approaching Gold Master on Sifu and are happy to announce that we're moving up the release by two weeks! #SifuGame will be released on February 8th, 2022 🔥🔥

Check out our two new gameplay videos on @PlayStation starting at 8:15 AM PT / 5:15 PM CEST pic.twitter.com/2ek2DyPaBz — SifuGame (@SifuGame) November 18, 2021

Sifu Gameplay

The developers have released details about the Sifu gameplay through the Sifu Trailer uploaded on November 18, 2021, on YouTube. On the official PlayStation blog post, SloClap says that they wanted gameplay that is congruent with Kung Fu values of self-improvement and training. The developers have designed a new Structure System that allows the game to replicate the Kung Fu style combat wherein the players impact and break the stance of their opponent. Additionally, blocking enemies attacks will fill the player's balance gauge. Further, players can use their environment to their advantage as they can interact with multiple objects.

Sifu system requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 or later

Processor: Core i5-7300U 3.5GHz

RAM: 8GB

Graphics processor: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 or equivalent DX11 GPU

Audio: English

The game will be launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Windows. While the minimum requirements mentioned on the Epic Games store for Sifu are listed above, the recommended requirements are to be announced. In India, the Sifu Standard Edition is priced at Rs. 939 and the Sifu Digital Deluxe Edition is priced at Rs. 1,061. Stay tuned for more gaming news and other updates.