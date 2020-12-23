Smash 10.1 Patch Notes: Check Out The 10.1 And 10.0 Patch Notes Changes

Super Smash Bros takes characters from various other Nintendo franchises and can be considered as a series of crossover fighting video games. The game is published by Nintendo and was created by Masahiro Sakurai, who is known to have given the direction for every game in the Smash Bros series.

Here in this article, you will know all about smash update of 10.1 which addresses some issues along with changing many of the character's attack.

Smash 10.1 Patch Notes

Ver. 10.1.0 (Released December 22, 2020)

Offline The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu: Tifa Barret Aerith Red XIII Cid Cait Sith Yuffie Vincent The Turks & Rufus Shinra Bahamut ZERO Chocobo & Moogle Shiva Ifrit You can now switch between different artwork for Cloud's spirit.

General The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase: Sephiroth Challenger Pack Barret's Outfit Tifa's Outfit Aerith's Outfit Chocobo Hat Geno Hat + Outfit You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.). You can now switch between "Random from all songs" and "Random from My Music" for the Battlefield, Small Battlefield, Big Battlefield and Final Destination stages. To switch between options, access My Music via the Options or the Vault and then press the X Button. The Final Smash for Cloud's P2, P4, P6, and P8 colour variations has been changed to Omnislash Ver. 5. (This essentially functions the same as a regular Omnislash.) Game-balance adjustments have been made. Please see the details of fixes and changes to fighters. Several issues have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience.



Ver. 10.0.0 (Released December 17, 2020)

General The Sephiroth Challenge mode event has been added for a limited time. You can attempt this mode if you've purchased the Sephiroth Challenger Pack or the Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Defeating Sephiroth will unlock him as a playable fighter and grant access to his stage. This mode will appear on the upper left of the main menu. Press the + Button to take on the challenge. Once the event period is over, the mode will become unavailable, but Sephiroth and his stage will be unlocked immediately for anyone who has purchased the Sephiroth Challenger Pack or the Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.

Players cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC which they haven't purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.).

