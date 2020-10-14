Smash Bros 9.0.0 Patch Notes: Here's All The Details About The New Update

Super Smash Bros has been one of the most popular games played by the Nintendo players. The makers have also been on the top of their games to make the required change in order to keep improving their gameplay. Smash Bros makers recently released their 9.0.0 update on October 13, 2020, and the players wan to know more about it. Thus we have listed down all the Smash Bros 9.0.0 update patch notes.

Super Smash Bros 9.0.0 Patch Notes

Offline updates

The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:

Zombie Creeper Skeleton Slime (Minecraft) Enderman Villager & Iron Golem Ghast Piglin Ender Dragon

Online Updates

The controls during combat in battle arenas while spectators are present have been adjusted.

Adjustments have been made to the way Global Smash Power is calculated.

General issues

The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:

Steve & Alex Challenger Pack

Creeper Mask + Outfit

Pig Mask + Outfit

Diamond Helmet + Armor

Travis Wig + Outfit

Bomberman Mask + Outfit

Gil's Helmet + Armor

You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.).

An issue where the movement delay after a perfect shield was behaving incorrectly under certain rules has been fixed.

Game balance adjustments, stability fixes, and other minor adjustments have been made. Please see the details of fixes and changes to fighters.

Several issues have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience.

Fighter Adjustments:

Donkey Kong -- Side Special -- Increased attack range vertically for opponents on the ground when the move is used on the ground.

Link Up -- Smash Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Pikachu Forward -- Air Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Ness -- Dash Attack -- Increased power of the third attack and extended launch distance.

Ness -- Up Tilt Attack -- Maintained the launch distance and increased power.

Ness -- Down Air Attack -- Increased attack speed.

Ness -- Up Throw -- Increased power.

Ness -- Neutral Special -- Increased attack speed.

Captain Falcon -- Up Smash Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Ice Climber -- Basic Movements -- Decreased the damage Nana takes. Shortened launch distance for Nana. Adjusted Nana’s AI behavior.

Ice Climber -- Dash Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times. Increased attack range.

Ice Climber -- Down Smash Attack -- Extended launch distance.

Ice Climber -- Side Special -- Increased the speed of the edge-grab timing.

Ice Climber -- Up Special -- Made it so that Nana performing an up special automatically will not prevent the player from performing an up special. Increased the distance that it is possible for Popo and Nana to Belay together.

Sheik -- Up Tilt Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Young Link -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Meta Knight -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Wario -- Up Special -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Ivysaur -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Charizard -- Side Special -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Charizard -- Up Special -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Sonic -- Dash Attack -- Maintained the launch distance and increased power. Reduced vulnerability.

Sonic -- Up Tilt -- Attack Reduced vulnerability.

Sonic -- Up Smash -- Attack Increased attack speed. Increased the amount of time invincibility lasts before and after becoming round. Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Sonic -- Up Air Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Lucario -- Etc. -- Increased the max value the Aura will strengthen attack power.

Lucario -- Neutral Attack -- 1 Increased attack speed.

Lucario -- Side tilt Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Lucario -- Down Smash Attack -- Increased attack speed.

Lucario -- Up Special -- Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.

Lucario Side Special Extended launch distance for the Aura area.

Mii Swordfighter -- Up Special 3 -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Robin -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Shulk -- Up Smash -- Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Shulk -- Neutral Special -- Extended the distance that Shulk can be launched while Monado Arts (Shield) is active.

Shulk -- Down Special -- Extended launch distance.

Bowser Jr. -- Basic Movements -- Adjusted certain landing behaviors to no longer prevent passing through platforms.

Bowser Jr. -- Side Tilt Attack -- Extended launch distance.

Bowser Jr. -- Up Smash Attack -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Bowser Jr. -- Down Smash Attack -- Increased attack speed.

Bowser Jr. -- Forward Throw -- Extended launch distance.

Bowser Jr. Edge -- Attacks -- Increased the power of the attack used when grabbing edges after an up special.

Bowser Jr. -- Side Special -- Made it hard to flinch from opponent’s attacks.

Bowser Jr. -- Up Special -- Increased attack speed.

Ken -- Final Smash -- Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Bayonetta -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Ridley Flurry -- Attack -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Ridley -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Ridley -- Up Special -- The hit detection when charging downward and landing will only affect opponents on the ground.

Simon -- Flurry Attack -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Simon Flurry -- Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Simon -- Dash -- Attack Increased power. Extended launch distance when at low damage.

Simon -- Up Tilt Attack -- Extended launch distance when at a low damage.

Simon -- Up Smash Attack -- Increased attack speed. Extended launch distance.

Simon -- Down Smash Attack -- Extended launch distance.

Simon -- Up Special -- Increased attack range.

Richter -- Flurry Attack -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Richter -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Richter -- Dash Attack -- Increased power. Extended launch distance when at low damage.

Richter -- Up Tilt Attack -- Extended launch distance when at low damage.

Richter -- Up Smash Attack -- Increased attack speed. Extended launch distance.

Richter -- Down Smash Attack -- Extended launch distance.

Richter -- Up Special -- Increased attack range.

Piranha -- Plant Flurry Attack -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Piranha -- Plant Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Banjo & Kazooie -- Flurry Attack -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Banjo & Kazooie --Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

Min Min -- Flurry Attack to KO -- Made it so the attack does not get neutralized.

