Sonic Colors Gets Its First Switch Update: All We Know About The 1.0.4 Patch Notes

Sonic Colors: Ultimate has become one of the most popular Nintendo Switch games released by Sega. The Japanese multinational video game developer has been on the top of their game to come up with request updates for this game. They have recently released a new set of patch notes as a part of the recent Sonic Colors: Ultimate updates. They released a new set of Patch 1.0.4 for Nintendo Switch that has a list of major bug fixes and rectifications needed for the game to run seamlessly.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate updates Patch 1.0.4

Sega also confirmed the release of this update through a post on their Twitter handle. The post read, "Hi everyone – We have deployed a patch for the Nintendo Switch for Sonic Colors: Ultimate. This is the first of several patches (for all platforms!) that will begin rolling out in the near future. Thank you for your patience!” The Tweet also confirms that these changes are also supposed to be released for PC and other platforms where the game can be played. Currently, the game is available for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital formats. Apart from this, here is a list of all the patch notes released as a part of the recent Sonic Colors: Ultimate updates.

More about SEGA

The main story of the game includes Sonic Colors following the Blue Blur on a quest. The quest is being started by SEGA so that the players can stop Doctor Eggman's desire for world dominance (once again). Sonic Colors is set in space, and it follows Sonic as he travels to many worlds trying to fight his way through innovative levels and boss encounters in the game. Apart from this, SEGA is celebrating the US launch of Sega’s Dreamcast by releasing downloadable content for the game. This is supposed to be added to the game before its October 5th, 2021 launch date. The update will allow the gamers to play as Kiryu from Yakuza, as well as Beat from Jet Set Radio, and others. More information about Sonic Colours is supposed to be announced by SEGA in the coming days.