Sony In Plans To Launch New Subscription-based PlayStation Service To Rival Xbox: Reports

Sony is reportedly working on a new subscription-based service to rival Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass. While Sony already offers two subscription-based service packs called PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus, the company is expected to merge the two into a new entity. The new service is codenamed Spartacus and will offer a list of new and old titles to players in exchange for a monthly fee.

According to some documents reviewed by Bloomberg, Sony is planning to merge its current two membership plans under one and remove one of its subscription services called PlayStation Now. This implies that Sony is willing to keep the PlayStation Plus branding for its paid services. The new PlayStation service is expected to launch in Spring for the owners of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 (the best selling gaming console by Sony).

Sony's new membership plan will provide better services

The current PlayStation Plus service provides members with new free games every month and is necessary to play multiplayer games. Additionally, the PlayStation Now service allows owners to download or stream older games. Bloomberg also reports the presence of three tiers in the new service that is being planned by Sony. The first tier of the service will include the existing PlayStation Plus services. The second tier will offer a huge catalogue of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games. The third tier of service includes extended demonstration, a library of old games (PS1 to PS3 and PSP) and game streaming.

With more than 18 million subscribers, Microsoft Game Pass has been ahead of Sony's PlayStation Plus. The Microsoft Xbox Game Pass charges a monthly fee of up to $15 and allows players to enjoy hundreds of video games. Additionally, Xbox has also put all its published games on the Game Pass no later than they are released. That being said, Sony is looking forward to reinforcing its paid membership to compete with the Xbox Game Pass. The new structure and redefined benefits of Sony's upcoming subscription-based service might help the company.

Right from its debut, PlayStation 5 has been hard to get. PlayStation fans around the world have been trying to purchase the latest gaming console by Sony only to be disappointed. The company manages to ship a few units around the world every once in a while, but the supply is nowhere close to the demand. That being said, PlayStation 5 will be available to purchase in India on December 6, 2021, at 12 PM IST.