Sony PlayStation Plus Launch Schedule: When Is Sony Releasing The New PS Plus?

With the new PlayStation Plus, Sony is looking forward to expanding its userbase and attracting more paying customers. Here are the details about the schedule.

Sony PlayStation Plus launch schedule: When is Sony going to release the new PS Plus?

Back in March, Sony annoucned that it will revamp its PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now services into a new PlayStation Plus service with three tiers. While the service has not been launched yet, Sony has announced the official launch date of the new PlayStation Plus for several regions. 

According to the official PlayStation blog, Sony is targeting May 23, 2022, as the launch date for Asian markets. Besides, the new PlayStation Plus will come to Japan on June 1, 2022. Further, the American and European markets will see a launch on June 13 and June 22 respectively. Although, these might not be the final launch dates as Sony has used the prefix 'targeting' with all of them them. 

With the new PlayStation Plus, Sony is looking forward to expanding its userbase and attracting more paying customers. The service will offer them multiple benefits including free monthly games, cloud storage, a bunch of older games and more. Additionally, the pricing of the new PlayStation Plus will differ regionally. Given below is the list of benefits and pricing. 

PlayStation Plus Essential 

Benefits

  • Two monthly downloadable games
  • Exclusive discounts
  • Cloud storage for saved games
  • Online multiplayer access

Pricing

  • United States - $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly
  • Europe - €8.99 monthly / €24.99 quarterly / €59.99 yearly
  • United Kingdom - £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly 
  • Japan - ¥850 monthly / ¥2,150 quarterly / ¥5,143 yearly

PlayStation Plus Extra

Benefits

  • Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier
  • Adds a catalogue of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalogue and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.

Pricing

  • United States - $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly
  • Europe - €13.99 monthly / €39.99 quarterly / €99.99 yearly
  • United Kingdom - £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly 
  • Japan - ¥1,300 monthly / ¥3,600 quarterly / ¥8,600 yearly

PlayStation Plus Premium

Benefits

  • Subscribers will get up to 340 additional games that include PS3 titles that will be available via cloud streaming and a bunch of class games available in both streaming and download options from the older version of PlayStation including the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP. 
  • Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC,
  • Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy.

Price

  • United States - $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 yearly
  • Europe - €16.99 monthly / €49.99 quarterly / €119.99 yearly
  • United Kingdom - £13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 yearly 
  • Japan - ¥1,550 – monthly / ¥4,300 – quarterly / ¥10,250 yearly
