Sony PlayStation VR 2 might not be revealed until next year, here is what we know

Sony is about to launch its PlayStation VR 2 soon and details about the product are dropping in. In a recent developer summit, the Japanese tech giant allegedly mentioned that the next model in the PlayStation VR or PSVR lineup might be called Next-generation VR or NGVR. The Next Gen VR is expected to come with an OLED display along with 4000 x 2040 pixels. Keep reading to know more details about the Sony PlayStation VR 2.

The Sony PlayStation VR 2 will come with eye-tracking and HDR support

The Next Gen VR will feature hand detection technology

The Next Gen VR from Sony is said to feature a larger field of view at 110-degree, an eye-tracking feature and HDR support for viewing high-quality content. During the event, Sony also discussed the functionality of news models and how they will be designed. The Next-generation controllers from Sony will feature hold detection and will be capable of estimating the distance between the user's hands and the controllers. The implementation of these abilities is still unknown. However, they will enhance the overall experience a user can have with the Next Gen VR by Sony.

The Next Gen VR consoles will come with new controls

Sony has already unveiled the new controller for the Next Gen VR and it will come with features like haptic feedback, finger tracking and adaptive triggers. These new controllers are also said to have new buttons, including the 'Options' and 'Create'. The report by a YouTube channel called PSVR without Parole also mentions that Sony might be bringing VR support for all big titles that have been released on the PlayStation in the past, including AAA titles like Hitman 3, Resident Evil 7 and No Man's Sky.

A launch might not happen until next year

While all the details are exciting for the PSVR fans and enthusiasts, there would not be a launch this year. More information about when the Sony PlayStation VR 2 will be revealed early next year. For reference, the PlayStation VR, also known as PSVR, is a virtual reality headset that has been developed by Sony. While the device was launched in 2016, it is fully compatible with the PlayStation 4 and also supports PlayStation 5 vi an adapter that is shipped by Sony along with the VR headset.