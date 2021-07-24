Sony PS5 Restock In India, July 2021: Check New Dates & Time, How To Buy Online Here

Sony Center has informed on its own website ShopAtSC that the PS5 will be back in stock in India on Monday, July 26 at 12 noon. Orders will be taken by Amazon India, Games The Shop, and Vijay Sales, according to Gadgets 360. Although it hasn't been verified, the other normal vendors - Croma, Flipkart, Prepaid Gamer Card, and Reliance Digital — are quite likely to get a restock as well. The PlayStation 5 will be officially back in stock in India for the sixth time this year. Unfortunately, there appears to be no indication of its digital-only counterpart PS5 Digital Edition, which was previously available.

Sony ps5 next restock date

The PlayStation 5 restock date of July 26 is 14 days after Sony's next-gen system was last available in India, and it's similar to the May PS5 pre-order situation when the PS5 received a second restock just 10 days after the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. According to reports at the time, Sony intended PlayStation 5 delivery to coincide with the release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Right now, the only PS5 game on the horizon is Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (out August 20), so that could be the cause. The release date for this fresh round of PS5 pre-orders has yet to be announced by Sony Center.

Price of PS5 India at different platforms

Flipkart - Rs. 49,990 (Disc) / Rs. 39,990 (Digital)

ShopAtSC - Rs. 49,990 (Disc) / Rs. 39,990 (Digital)

Games The Shop - Rs. 49,990 (Disc) / Rs. 39,990 (Digital)

Amazon India - Rs. 49,990

Vijay Sales - Rs. 49,990 (Disc) / Rs. 39,990 (Digital)

PrepaidGamerCard - Rs. 49,990 / Rs. 39,990 (Digital)

Croma - Rs. 49,990 (Disc) / Rs. 39,990 (Digital)

GameLoot - Rs. 49,990 (Disc) / Rs. 39,990 (Digital)

On Monday, July 26, Amazon India, Games The Shop, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales will have PS5 in stock again. It should also be available on Croma, Flipkart, Prepaid Gamer Card, and Reliance Digital. However, you could have more luck contacting a local game store, so give them a call as well.

