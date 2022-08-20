Sony PS5 Restock Update: PlayStation 5 To Be Available On ShopAtSC Soon; Know Details

Right from its debut, PlayStation 5 has been hard to get. PlayStation fans around the world have been trying to purchase the latest gaming console by Sony only to be disappointed. The company manages to ship a few units around the world every once in a while, but the supply is nowhere close to the demand. That being said, PlayStation 5 will be available to pre-order in India on Monday, August 22 at 12 PM noon. The gaming console will be available on ShopatSC and other leading retailers in the country.

The PS5 restock India has been announced officially by Sony through its online store ShopAtSC. As seen during the previous PS5 restocks in India, other retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales are also expected to feature small restocks of the PlayStation 5 as well. It is important to note that the last sale of PS5 in India was conducted recently on 23 July 2022.

How to pre-order PlayStation 5 on August 22?

According to the banner released by ShopatSC, those who wish to purchase the PlayStation 5 will be able to do so at 12 PM IST on August 22. As mentioned on the official website, Sony will list both the regular PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition. However, both the models will only be available with the Horizon Forbidden West video game. While the former is priced at Rs. 53,990, the latter comes at a price of Rs. 43,990. The deliveries will begin on 5 September 2022.

PS5 India August 22 restock

Previously, the orders started to ship between two to three weeks from the date of pre-order as well. As mentioned earlier, all the other leading retailers are also expected to participate in the PS5 restock. In the retail box, players are supposed to get the console and DualSense controller. PlayStation 5 pre-order window might end within minutes, as has been the case with previous restocks. Hence, those who wish to buy have to be fast in checking out the product through the retailer of their choice. Good luck with the PS5 pre-order!