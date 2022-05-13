Last Updated:

Sony PS5 Restock Update: PlayStation 5 To Be Available On ShopAtSC Today; All Details Here

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Sony PS5 Restock Update: PlayStation 5 Will Be Available On ShopAtSC On May 13

IMAGE: SONY


Right from its debut, PlayStation 5 has been hard to get. PlayStation fans around the world have been trying to purchase the latest gaming console by Sony only to be disappointed. The company manages to ship a few units around the world every once in a while, but the supply is nowhere close to the demand. That being said, PlayStation 5 will be available to pre-order in India on Friday, May 13 at 12 PM noon. The gaming console will be available on ShopatSC and other leading retailers in the country. 

The PS5 restock India has been announced officially by Sony through its online store ShopAtSC. As seen during the previous PS5 restocks in India, other retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales are also expected to feature small restocks of the PlayStation 5. It is important to note that the last sale of PS5 in India was conducted recently on April 2022, and this is just the 16th time Sony is conducting a restock in India.  

How to pre-order PlayStation 5 on May 13?

According to the banner released by ShopatSC, those who wish to purchase the PlayStation 5 will be able to do so at 12 PM IST on May 13. As mentioned on the official website, Sony will list both the regular PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition. While the former is priced at Rs. 49,990, the latter comes at a price of Rs. 39,990. However, Sony has not mentioned the estimated delivery timing for the pre-orders made on May 13.  

PS5 India May 13 restock

Previously, the orders have started to ship between two to three weeks from the date of pre-order. As mentioned earlier, all the other leading retailers are also expected to participate in the PS5 restock. In the retail box, players are supposed to get the console and DualSense controller. PlayStation 5 pre-order window might end within minutes, as has been the case with previous restocks. Hence, those who wish to buy have to be fast in checking out the product through the retailer of their choice. Good luck with the PS5 pre-order!

First Published:
