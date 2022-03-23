Sony PS5 Restock Update: PlayStation 5 Will Be Available On ShopAtSC On March 24

Right from its debut, PlayStation 5 has been hard to get. PlayStation fans around the world have been trying to purchase the latest gaming console by Sony only to be disappointed. The company manages to ship a few units around the world every once in a while, but the supply is nowhere close to the demand. That being said, PlayStation 5 will be available to pre-order in India on March 24, 2022, at 12 PM noon. The PS5 restock will be conducted on Sony's official online store ShopAtSC.

The PS5 restock India has been announced officially by Sony through its online store ShopAtSC. As seen during the previous PS5 restocks in India, other retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales are also expected to feature small restocks of the PlayStation 5. It is important to note that the last sale of PS5 in India was conducted recently on February 22, 2022.

Sony PlayStation 5 will be up for grabs on March 24, 2022

According to the banner released by ShopatSC, those who wish to purchase the PlayStation 5 will be able to do so at 12 PM IST on March 24, 2022. Last time, Sony was only advertising the regular version of the console. Tomorrow, it is going to be a similar situation as Sony is advertising only the standard edition of the console. The deliveries for the PS5 consoles ordered will begin from April 8, 2022 (as mentioned on ShopAtSC). As mentioned earlier, all the other leading retailers are also expected to participate in the PS5 restock.

Sony PS5 pre-booking price in India

The regular edition of the PS5 has been listed for Rs. 49,990. Usually, the PS5 Digital Edition (which will not be available this time) is priced for Rs. 39,990. In the retail box, players are supposed to get the console and DualSense controller. PlayStation 5 pre-order window might end within minutes, as has been the case with previous restocks. Hence, those who wish to buy have to be fast in checking out the product through the retailer of their choice. Good luck with the PS5 pre-order.