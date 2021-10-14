Sony Releases List Of PS VR Popular Games Since 2015: Check The Top-ranked Games

Sony is currently celebrating the 5th anniversary of its 1st generation PS VR headset. To celebrate this special occasion, Sony has now released a list of all the top PlayStation VR games played in the last 5 years. The information was released after Isabelle Tomatis, Senior Director, PS VR, eSports, Peripherals Marketing and Licensing at Sony Interactive Entertainment released a blog on the Japanese game developers’ official website. The launch has now been picked up by the players and they are curious to learn more about the top PS VR games of all time. Here is all we know about the top PS VR games of the decade. Read more.

List of PS VR Popular Games

Isabelle Tomatis has confirmed that more than five hundred games and experiences have been released for PS Vr in the last half-decade. Sony’s blog says that they have already seen a diverse range of unique experiences that showcase a sense of presence set out to achieve with the help of critically acclaimed games such alike the Rez Infinite, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, and Hitman 3. As a part of this celebration, Sony has just confirmed the names of the top games.

These games are being judged in terms of most players between the time frame October 13th 2016 and August 31st 2021. Makers also confirmed that they are now going to release a total of 3 free games every month as a part of their PS Plus subscription. Sony will be giving out a total of 6 games for free including 3 VR gams, 2 PS4 games and a PS5 game. To get more information about game developers who work on PS VR titles, log onto Sony’s official blog post by clicking here. Here is a list of all the top games for PlayStation Virtual Reality.

Most played PlayStation VR games all over the globe

Most-Played PlayStation VR Games in Europe: Rec Room, PlayStation VR Worlds, Beat Saber, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7 biohazard

Most-Played PlayStation VR Games in North America: Rec Room, Beat Saber, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Job Simulator, Firewall: Zero Hour

Most-Played PlayStation VR Games in Japan: Resident Evil 7 biohazard, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, PlayStation VR Worlds, Beat Saber, Gran Turismo Sport

