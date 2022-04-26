Sony releases Variable Refresh Rate with support for 15 PS5 games: Check list here

Last month, Sony released a new software update for both PS4 and PS5. As a part of the update, Sony also announced Variable Refresh Rate for PS5 and HDMI 2.1 compatible TVs and PC monitors. Back then, the company said that the update will be rolling out soon. Now, Sony has actually released a Variable Refresh Rate for a couple of games. Keep reading to know more about the feature.

In the official post, Sony says "we're excited t announced that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support will start rolling out globally to PS5 players this week." The release also says that "HDMI 2.1 VRR- compatible TVs and PC monitors, VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artefacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing."

Games that will receive VRR support for PS5

Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Deathloop

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

Sony also mentions that Variable Refresh Rate will arrive globally through a PS5 console update in the next few days. Once owners receive and download the update, VRR will be enabled automatically for supported games. However, if a player wants to turn off VRR, it can be done under "Screen and Video" in system settings. Additionally, players can also apply VRR for games that do not support it yet.

The company has said that it might improve the video quality for certain titles, however, if it results in unexpected visual errors users should turn it off. It is important to mention that the results of VRR will depend upon the players' TV (the refresh rate supported by the set), the game they are playing (whether or not the developers have released support for VRR officially) and the visual model they have selected. VRR support will extend to more games in the coming days. Stay tuned for more updates about PlayStation and other tech news.