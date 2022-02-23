Sony Reveals Upcoming PlayStation VR 2: Check Out The New Controllers And Headset

Sony has finally unveiled the design of its PlayStation VR 2 headset. It is supposed to be the successor of PSVR launched back in 2016. The headset has a similar look to it the PlayStation 5 console However, the company has yet not declared the release date of the PlayStation VR 2. Nevertheless, there are a lot of new features that will be a part of this upcoming VR headset by Sony.

In the official blog post, Hideaki Nishino, the Senior Vice President, Platform Experience says that "Today, I am especially pleased to reveal the stunning new design of our next-generation VR headset, PlayStation VR2, together with an updated and final design image of our PlayStation VR2 Sense controller." Adding to it, Nishino says "You'll notice the PS VR2 headset has a similar shape as the PS VR2 Sense controller, taking on a matching orb look."

The design of this new VR headset by Sony is inspired by the PlayStation 5 and its iconic white colour. Sony also reveals that PlayStation's design team had this next-gen VR headset in their mind while they were designing the PS 5. Since the PSVR 2 headset is meant to be used by people quite often, Sony's design team has added more roundness to its design. Those who already own the DualSense Controller or the Pulse 3D headset will also find the design of Sony's PSVR 2 to be very familiar.

PlayStation VR2 specifications

The Sony PSVR2 offers a 4K HDR visual experience, a 110-degree view and higher frame rates up to 120Hz on an OLED display. The PSVR2 headset will come with inside-out tracking, wherein the headset will track the user and controller with integrated cameras that are built into the headset. Unlike other headsets where users need an external camera to track their movements, the PSVR 2 will do it with the cameras inbuilt.

From what it looks like, the PlayStation VR2 will offer a more immersive experience than the last generation VR headset. The technology used in the upcoming headset combines headset feedback, eye tracking, 3D audio, a new PSVR2 Sense controller. As mentioned by PlayStation, headset feedback is a new technology that provides amplified sensations on in-game actions through vibrations produced by a motor. Along with that, the PSVR 2 will feature 3D AudioTech sound which will make the experience life-like.