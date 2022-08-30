Sony To Acquire Mobile Game Studio To Expand Its Portfolio Beyond Console Gaming

Sony Group Corp. is preparing to acquire Berlin and Helsinki-based smartphone games developers Savage Game Studios. It is an effort by the Japan-based company to expand its horizon beyond console gaming. Up until now, Sony has published some of the most popular console video games and the most popular gaming console of all time - PlayStation 5.

Sony wants to expand beyond console gaming

Jim Ryan, Sony’s Gaming Chief recently shared that the company wants to broaden its portfolio and develop smartphone games. Ryan also mentioned that the company wants to release more titles for PC and mobile. Once the acquisition is complete, Savage Game Studios will be a part of the new mobile division at the Sony PlayStation Studios. Although, the nature of the deal is not disclosed yet.

In a public statement, Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios says that “PlayStation Studios must continue to expand and diversify our offering beyond the console, bringing incredible new games to more people than ever before.” The development comes amidst limited PlayStation 5 supplies due to supply chain constraints.

Sony recently confirmed the PlayStation VR2 release time

To expand its VR-related segment, Sony is also working on the PlayStation VR2. Sony PlayStation UK has confirmed via its official Twitter handle. Readers should consider this as an estimated time period as early 2023 could mean that the company can launch it within a time period of six months, from January to June 2022. Over the past few months, the company has been releasing information about the Sony PSVR2.

One of the most innovative features coming to the Sony PlayStation VR2 is the See-Through View. Further, users can customise their play area with the help of the PS VR2 controllers and embedded cameras. Other features revealed by Sony are the VR Mode and the Cinematic Mode. In VR Mode, players can enjoy VR game content in a 360 view in a virtual environment.