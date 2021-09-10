Spider-Man 2 Trailer Releases During The PlayStation Showcase: Know More About This Game

Sony’s PlayStation Showcase event was held yesterday and it unveiled some of the most awaited Playstation exclusives to the community. Insomniac Games played a huge part in this showcase and introduced their Spider-Man 2 game to continue the story of Peter and Miles. Insomniac's Ryan Schneider also published an official blog post about the game on PlayStation’s website and said that the developers are extremely excited to craft all-new stories for Peter and Miles in this sequel. He also said that their aim is to deliver a great Super Hero and a compelling human story which is heart and humour that dives deep into the people behind the mask. Because of these announcements, the gaming community has been filled up with queries about this upcoming Spider-Man 2 title. Here is all the information available on the internet about Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man 2 trailer released during the 2021 PlayStation Showcase event

PlayStation Showcase revealed several gameplay trailers and teasers of the upcoming PS5 titles like Spider-man and God of War. The makers confirmed that the original developing team is working on this project. Popular figures in the industry like Creative Director, Bryan Intihar and Game Director, Ryan Smith have also been a part of the production process of this upcoming superhero game in the community. They also announced that their game is going to be a PS5 exclusive and are bring in back Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter to reprise their roles as Peter and Miles, respectively. Tony Todd is also going to be in the game for lending his voice to Venom’s character. Apart from this, insomniac also released a new teaser for releasing a new game for a Marvel superhero.

More about the 2021 PlayStation Showcase

PlayStation Showcase 2021 revealed that Insomniac Games is working o releasing a Wolverine game for the PlayStation community. This game is supposed to feature new X-men characters to the PS gaming universe. Only a small teaser showing off Wolverine’s claws was released. But the industry experts suggest that the developers are soon going to release more information about the new Wolverine game’s release in the coming months.

A new God Of war Ragnarok trailer was also revealed during the showcase. The trailer confirmed that the game will be set in the world of Norse mythology. More information about all these games is expected to be released by the end of this year.