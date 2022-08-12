Last Updated:

Spider-Man Remastered PC: Release Date, Price And Minimum Requirements

Spider-Man Remastered PC, developed by Insomniac Games, will release in India today. More details about the price and minimum requirements of the game inside.

Spider-Man Remastered PC: Release date, price and minimum requirements

Spider-Man Remastered is scheduled to launch today in most parts of the world, including India. The game is based on the story of Peter Parker, played by Yuri Lowenthal, who moonlights as Spider-Man, the crime-fighting superhero of New York. Earlier, the game was available to play on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but it is the remastered version of the game that is coming to PC. 

Spider-Man Remastered PC release date in India 

Spider-Man Remastered PC, developed by Insomniac Games, will release in India today. Those who purchase the game or have already purchased the game will be able to unlock it at 08:30 PM IST. In some parts of the world, the game is also coming out on August 13, 2022. This time around, the game supports ray tracing technology for more realistic visuals. The game required 70GB of disk space. 

Spider-Man Remastered PC price 

While writing this report, Spider-Man Remastered PC is available on Steam and Epic Games Store for Rs. 3,999. Although, since the game has not been released yet, it is still available for pre-purchase. To purchase the game, users can open the official website of Steam and Epic Games Store and search for Spider-Man Remastered PC. Then they can add the game to their cart and pay the aforementioned amount. 

Spider-Man Remastered PC minimum requirements 

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 75 GB of available space

Spider-Man Remastered PC recommended requirements 

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-4670, 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen5 1600, 3.2 GHz
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 75 GB of available space

 

