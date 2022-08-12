Spider-Man Remastered PC: Release date, price and minimum requirements

Spider-Man Remastered is scheduled to launch today in most parts of the world, including India. The game is based on the story of Peter Parker, played by Yuri Lowenthal, who moonlights as Spider-Man, the crime-fighting superhero of New York. Earlier, the game was available to play on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but it is the remastered version of the game that is coming to PC.

Spider-Man Remastered PC release date in India

Spider-Man Remastered PC, developed by Insomniac Games, will release in India today. Those who purchase the game or have already purchased the game will be able to unlock it at 08:30 PM IST. In some parts of the world, the game is also coming out on August 13, 2022. This time around, the game supports ray tracing technology for more realistic visuals. The game required 70GB of disk space.

Spider-Man Remastered PC price

While writing this report, Spider-Man Remastered PC is available on Steam and Epic Games Store for Rs. 3,999. Although, since the game has not been released yet, it is still available for pre-purchase. To purchase the game, users can open the official website of Steam and Epic Games Store and search for Spider-Man Remastered PC. Then they can add the game to their cart and pay the aforementioned amount.

Spider-Man Remastered PC minimum requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB of available space

Spider-Man Remastered PC recommended requirements