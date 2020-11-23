Spiderman Miles Morales Players Spot That The Chrysler Building Is Missing From The Game

The recent PlayStation showcase events revealed a number of new games that will be launched for the next generation consoles. Spider-Man Miles Morales is one of the games that will be launched for PS5. It is a second addition to the Spider-Man game franchise and the fans are certainly excited to know more. Read more to know about Spider-Man Miles Morales.

Spiderman Miles Morales Chrysler Building

The players have found out that the new Spider-Man Miles Morales does not have the iconic Chrysler building in the game. The players have already picked this up and are currently talking about it on various social media platforms. According to Game Informer, the true feel of New York in Miles Morales is missing one of the most prominent features of the New York City skyline, the Chrysler Building. They also mentioned that the building went through a change in ownership back in 2019. This in turn resulted in failing to get a new agreement to feature the building in Miles Morales. Thus currently, in the game, a regular nondescript skyscraper can be seen instead of the Chrysler building.

More about Spider-Man Miles Morales

Spider-Man Miles Morales has now been released and the makers have revealed some details about the game. They even released a gameplay trailer of Spider-Man Miles Morales. The makers have also released a new suit from the game. This was released through the game’s Ultimate Edition's image that displayed special pre-order bonuses. But it seems that the images certainly had more than just the pre-order bonuses from the game. The game revolves around Miles who was first introduced in Spider-Man ps4 game. This series will also feature some known villains including the Tinkerer and the Underground and more. Makers also released that the game will require around 105 Gb storage space which is slightly more than their 2018 game, Spider-Man. Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition ios already on sale of PS store. Along with Spider-Man, a number of other game were also announced. Here are some of them.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Horizon Forbidden West

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Gran TurismoTM 7

Returnal

Sackboy A Big Adventure

Demon's Souls

Destruction AllStars

Astro's Playroom

Bugsnax

Deathloop

GhostWire: Tokyo

Godfall™

Goodbye Volcano High

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online

HITMAN 3

JETT : The Far Shore®

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Little Devil Inside

NBA 2K21

Oddworld: Soulstorm™

Pragmata

Project Athia (working title)

Resident Evil Village

Solar Ash

Stray

The Pathless

Tribes of Midgard

