SpiderMan Miles Morales Update 1.04 Brings Bug Fixes And Stability

SpiderMan Miles Morales was one of the launch games for the PS5 which has successfully managed to become yet another winning streak for Insomniac Games. While the game, even though smaller than its original back in 2018, ends up becoming a power-packed adventure where players embark on a journey as Miles Morales and evolve to become the ideal SpiderMan. The PS5 launch title has recently launched the Miles Morales 1.04 update which fixes some stability issues for the game. Check out Miles Morales patch notes for update 1.04 below -

Spider-Man Miles Morales Update 1.04 Patch Notes

General Updates

Added option to change weather during post-game

Accessiblity Updates

Added subtitle option for black text with white background

General Fixes & Polish

Improved stability

Performance improvements

Various additional fixes

The latest update has brought upon quite some changes to the game which range from both minor and major. However, it is only after a week from the 1.03 update that the developer company has launched the follow-up update. Check out patch notes for the update 1.03 below -

General Stability Fixes

Performance improvements in next-gen PS5 and PS4

Optimization of the gameplay

fixed framerate drop issues

The current update patch was dropped by Insomniac Games without any announcement which means that it was not a relatively larger update. However, it did bring about changes to the game which improve the overall stability. The latest update allows gamers to change the weather of the game. However, users need to note that the weather of the game can only be changed once they have completed the entire story campaign.

Besides this, the subtitles settings of the game have also been changed drastically as players now have an option of having subtitles with black text against a white background for better readability. Various miscellaneous performance and bug fixes have been implemented in the game in order to improve stability. One issue that is seen in the Miles Morales game actually ended up turning the protagonist into a brick or a frozen puddle or even a trash can which would later end up crashing the game. As of now, that issue has not been addressed.

