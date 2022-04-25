Splatoon 3 Gets Release Date: Check File Size, Price And Other Details Here

Successor to the popular Splatoon gaming series, Splatoon 3 has finally got a release date. Fans are eagerly waiting for the game as it was announced recently. While the game will be released right before the holiday season, Nintendo might expect it to sell as good as Splatoon 2 as more than 11 million copies of the game were bought in totality. That being said, read along two find out more about the Splatoon 3 release date.

Splatoon 3 release date

Splatoon 3 release date has been set for September 9, 2022. The game will support up to eight players in online mode and single-player gameplay as well. The official website of the game states that the file size of the game is 6GB. Additionally, it will be available in American English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish and Traditional Chinese.

The official website asks players to "enter the Splatlands, a sun-scorched desert inhabited by battle-hardened inklings and Octolings. Splatsville, the city of chaos, is the adrenaline-fueled heart of this dusty wasteland." The price of the game is mentioned to be $59.99. Those who are interested in pre-ordering the game can head over to the official website right now.

Games that released on Nintendo Switch in April

To kickstart the month, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was released on April 5, 2022. To players' delight, the game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. The game features a classic LEGO-style adaptation of Star Wars. Franchise fans will like the "fun-filled adventure, whimsical humour, and the freedom t fully immerse yourself in the LEGO Star Wars universe like never before."

Yet another game that was released earlier this month was MLB The Show 22. It is available on consoles like PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch. Another game that was released on Nintendo Switch is Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition. It was released on April 7, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates related to games releasing on Nintendo Switch and other gaming news.