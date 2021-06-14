Stalker 2 Release Date: E3 2021 Showcases The Gameplay Trailer For Stalker 2

Stalker 2 was introduced at this year's E3 2021 at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. The Stalker 2 trailer featured the main character sitting around a fire with a group of individuals discussing stories from the Zone. The game is a long-awaited sequel to the Stalker series, and when it launches, it will be an Xbox exclusive for three months. Continue reading to know about the Stalker 2 release date and more details.

Stalker 2 Heart of Chernobyl

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2's gameplay was officially shown, and a release date of April 28, 2022, has been set. The game is currently available for pre-order on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. The subtitle has been added to the game: Chernobyl's Heart. Early bird weapon and clothing skins, as well as additional campfire music, will be given to every player who purchases the game.

System Requirements

Minimum Requirements: OS: Windows 10 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Storage: 150 GB available space

Recommended Requirements: OS: Windows 10 Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Storage: 150 GB available space



Digital editions of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl to choose from. pic.twitter.com/0qVeafpfCv — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) June 13, 2021

Veterans of the famed Exclusion Zone will recognise the gameplay shown in this teaser, with one major difference: much improved graphics. Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl is a "next-gen only" game that will be accessible on Xbox Game Pass when it launches on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

The Xbox Series X|S development kit is used to create games that take advantage of the Xbox Series X|S's unique features. They'll have unrivalled load times, graphics, responsiveness, and framerates of up to 120 frames per second. For the players who decide to preorder the game, for them the preorder bonuses include the following: Extended Campfire Content: extra guitar tunes and stories from the stalkers' campfires in the game - 'Early bird' 'Early bird' is a weapon skin. 'Early Bird' costume skin Badge for Multiplayer.

IMAGE: GSC Game World