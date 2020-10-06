Star Wars Squadrons: Simple Tips To Make The Gameplay More Engaging

Longtime fans of the Star Wars franchise are aware of the fact that flying an X-Wing or Tie Fighter jet is not a child's play unless they are Anakin Skywalker. The Star Wars Squadrons game takes heavy inspiration from the films and makes it a little tricky to fly the flights in this simulation game where players either play as members of the New Republic or the Imperial fleet. However, there are some tips and tricks which can make the overall experience of the game more engaging. Read below to know the tips and tricks for Star Wars Squadrons:

Do not leave the Squadron

While it is tempting for players to leave their respective Squadron and embark on a solo flight, it cannot be advised unless the pilot is Han Solo. The game binds deeply into the idea of teamwork and how it is necessary to get through the missions. Thus, it is advised for players to stay with their squad and not wander away to an easy death. If a teammate can be seen heading on to a battle with a fighter, one should assist them. Whereas, also help the teammate if they are getting pursued.

Image courtesy - Star Wars Squadrons official website

Explore the Story Mode

Playing the game with friends in a multiplayer setting is fun, but only if the players know how to fly the X-Wing or Tie Fighter jets. The game begins with a tutorial which allows a player to get their hands on the mechanics of the game thus making them acquainted with the system. However, after the first mission, the game will prompt a choice to either continue on story mode or get on multiplayer matches. Playing a few Story Mode matches will allow players to better understand the game and the flying mechanism before they embarrassingly crash their jets down in multiplayer mode.

Practice Manoeuvres

Squadrons is mainly a simulator game thus it requires players to learn how to make share turns and throttle down. Players need to spend time with their respective jets in order to learn how to do it. Learning manoeuvres will allow a player to get an extra hand over others during a multiplayer game.

