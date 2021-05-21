Starfield Release Date, Teaser, Leaks And More About The Upcoming Bethesda Release

Starfield is an upcoming first-person sci-fi RPG that is currently the trending topic amongst gamers. Because of the hype created around this game, the players are currently curious to know about details like Starfield release date, gameplay and more. To help these players, here is some valuable information about this upcoming RPG shooting game right here. Read more to know about Starfield release date and more.

Starfield release date and more

Players are certainly excited for the release of this game and are currently hoping to find the release date for the same. But unfortunately, the makers of Starfield have not yet released the exact Starfield release date. But rumours suggest that the makers might just release this game during late 2021 or even in 2022. In 2020, Bethesda senior vice president of marketing and communications, Pete Hines confirmed that the game is going to be released just before The Elder Scrolls 6. Bethesda has not released any other valuable information about the game. But they have successfully uploaded a trailer that certainly gives the players an insight into the game and also gives some Starfield leaks. Here is the trailer of Starfield that has been taken from Bethesda Softworks’ official Youtube page.

Pete Hines, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Bethesda has spoken about this game and revealed a lot of information about it. He confirmed that the next game that is planned to be released after Fallout 76 is going to be a traditional single-player RPG. he said that the game is a new IP and a single-player role-playing game that folks understand. This was relieved during an interview with The Telegraph. This means that the game will not feature any form of multiplayer whatsoever. But just like the Fallout 76 game, the players might just come out with various multiplayer mods for Elder Scrolls and other Bethesda releases. This means that the game could feature multiplayer mode only if a new mod or a sequel allows the same.

Director and executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios, Todd Howard has also spoken about the game and has revealed a lot of information about it. He said that they are developing the game Starfield with the help of next-generation technology and are planning to come up with really new technology improvements that can be handled by the hardware. The players are also trying to know if the game is going to be a PC and Xbox exclusive but nothing has been announced about it lately. But it is possible because Bethesda Game Studios is now a part of Xbox.

Here’s to the next journey only now getting started.



Today we have officially joined the @Xbox family.https://t.co/bee08Px13K pic.twitter.com/FUepkINYbo — Bethesda (@bethesda) March 9, 2021

