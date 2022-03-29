Steam Next Fest To Take Place In June; Valve Announces Date For Annual Event

Valve has announced the dates of this year's Steam Next Fest On the official web page for the event, Valve mentions "announcing Steam Next Fest, a multi-day celebration of upcoming games. Explore and play hundreds of game demos, watch developer livestreams, and chat with teams about their games in progress, coming soon to Steam." In the same post, Valve reveals the date of its next event. The Steam Next Fest will take place from June 13 to June 20, 2022.

Those who are interested in attending the event can register on the official website, set a reminder for the event, and register here - https://store.steampowered.com/sale/nextfest. While Valve has not revealed the list of video games that will make an appearance at the event, fans all around the world are pretty excited about what the company holds for them this year.

The Steam Next Fest is often compared with E3, the global video games exhibition that takes place annually. While both the events talk about video games, upcoming titles, developer stories and more, this year's schedule for E3 is not out yet. Nevertheless, fans around the world are waiting for this year's Steam Next Fest where the company could also reveal more details about the Steam Deck games as it would be the first event after the company launched its console. It is important to note that the event will take place alongside Geoff Keighley's gaming showcase.

Valve Steam Deck was launched last year

Last year, Valve launched its Steam Deck, a device that is claimed to offer PC-level gaming on a handheld console. Talking about the specifications, the device will be available in three different models or storage options: 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. The latter two are shipped with an NVMe SSD, and the former is shipped with an eMMC.

To power up the portable PC gaming experience, Valve has developed a custom APU along with AMD. The accelerated processing unit used in Valve Steam Deck is a combination of both CPU and GPU, which is a combination of AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2. For perspective, the Zen 2 architecture is used by AMD on 3000 series processors and comes with four cores and eight threads. A 16GB LPDDR5 RAM is standard across all storage models, which run on SteamOS 3.0.