Stranded Deep Multiplayer: Check Out This Guide To Play Local Coop On PC

Stranded deep is one of the best survival games out there today. The players experience the journey of a man who has just survived a plane crash and is now stranded on a deserted island with just a handful of resources and tools. The players will have to take things into their own hands, hunt for animals, scavenge for resources, and fend off predators to survive in the game. Many players wish to learn -- will Stranded Deep be multiplayer?

Will Stranded Deep be Multiplayer?

Many players want to experience surviving on a deserted island along with their friends. Stranded Deep multiplayer is already available for the players, but there’s a catch to it. Players can play the game on local coop on PC, Stranded Deep multiplayer isn’t available for consoles at the moment, but reports state that it should be available in the future through a Stranded Deep update. Players can play split-screen Stranded Deep on the PC and here’s how to do that:

Players should load up Stranded Deep and then select the input option in the Main Menu

They can play Stranded Deep multiplayer either with one person on Keyboard and Mouse and one on the controller, or both on their respective controllers.

In Input, the players need to scroll down until they reach the controllers' section, here they will see mouse and keyboard and controller written. Next to that, there’s a small P1 written, which represents player one.

The players just need to click on the P1 to change it to P2 so that the other player can use that device in the game.

Then the players should click on New Game and then in Modes, they should change it from Single Player to Cooperative and just like that, they can enjoy Stranded Deep with their friends.

Where to find Lashing in Stranded Deep?

Stranded Deep lashing is a very important resource in the game. It is used as a crafting ingredient for a majority of recipes such as tools, structures, etc. These recipes include Crude Axe, Crude Hammer, Crude Bow, Arrow, Speargun Arrow, Bandage, Tanning Rack, and Loom. This is an important ingredient as it is acquired from renewable resources. Lashing can be crafted from fibrous leaves, 4 fibrous leaves need to be used to craft a lashing. Obtaining this resource is crucial in the game. Stranded Deep Fibrous leaves can be acquired by harvesting a Yucca Tree or breaking a Palm Sapling in the game.

IMAGE: PLAYSTATION TWITTER