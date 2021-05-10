Stranded Deep Multiplayer: Check Out This Guide To Play Local Coop On PC

Quick links:
Stranded deep is one of the best survival games out there today. The players experience the journey of a man who has just survived a plane crash and is now stranded on a deserted island with just a handful of resources and tools. The players will have to take things into their own hands, hunt for animals, scavenge for resources, and fend off predators to survive in the game. Many players wish to learn -- will Stranded Deep be multiplayer?
Many players want to experience surviving on a deserted island along with their friends. Stranded Deep multiplayer is already available for the players, but there’s a catch to it. Players can play the game on local coop on PC, Stranded Deep multiplayer isn’t available for consoles at the moment, but reports state that it should be available in the future through a Stranded Deep update. Players can play split-screen Stranded Deep on the PC and here’s how to do that:
Stranded Deep lashing is a very important resource in the game. It is used as a crafting ingredient for a majority of recipes such as tools, structures, etc. These recipes include Crude Axe, Crude Hammer, Crude Bow, Arrow, Speargun Arrow, Bandage, Tanning Rack, and Loom. This is an important ingredient as it is acquired from renewable resources. Lashing can be crafted from fibrous leaves, 4 fibrous leaves need to be used to craft a lashing. Obtaining this resource is crucial in the game. Stranded Deep Fibrous leaves can be acquired by harvesting a Yucca Tree or breaking a Palm Sapling in the game.