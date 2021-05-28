Stunt Races In GTA 5 Online: Earn $100,000 With New GTA Stunt Races

Quick links:
IMAGE: STEAMGAMESPC TWITTER
GTA Online is one of those games that is constantly developing. The game has been around since 2013 but has been going steady to date. One of the main reasons for the game maintaining its success is due to the amount of substance it provides to the player. GTA Online is back with new Stunt Races for the players to compete. Players can participate in these GTA 5 online Stunt Races for money-earning purposes. Many wish to learn more about Stunt Races in GTA 5 Online.
GTA 5 has brought 8 new Stunt Races for the players to compete in. These Stunt Races have also been put in the 3X Money and RP category, so for a limited time players can earn 3 times the money and RP they would’ve normally earned. These Stunt Races are a part of the GTA 5 Summer Update that promised the players new races, cars, modes, and more. Players will also have an added incentive to try out these GTA 5 Online Stunt Races for Money.
Buckle up, strap in, and put your helmet on — there’s eight new Stunt Races now in GTA Online.— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 27, 2021
Whatever your preferred flavor of adrenaline, these brand-new tracks have a little bit of something for everybody: https://t.co/etP2donktG pic.twitter.com/MWuETbDmDF
Rockstar has also announced that players will be eligible to earn $100,000 by participating in these GTA Stunt Races. All the players have to do is load up the game between now and the 7th of June and participate in any one of the new 8 Stunt Races. This will provide the players with a $100,000 cash bonus and also a Canis American Legendary T-Shirt. This is a great way to earn some more money while also reaping the bonus of the 3X categorization.
Plus, completing any new Stunt Race between now and June 2nd will net you a GTA$100,000 bonus and the Canis American Legend T-Shirt, both of which will be awarded within 72 hours of login after June 7th.— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 27, 2021