Stunt Races In GTA 5 Online: Earn $100,000 With New GTA Stunt Races

Stunt Races in GTA 5 for the Summer Update have just been introduced. Check out the 8 New Stunt races and learn how to earn $100,000 in-game here.

GTA Online is one of those games that is constantly developing. The game has been around since 2013 but has been going steady to date. One of the main reasons for the game maintaining its success is due to the amount of substance it provides to the player. GTA Online is back with new Stunt Races for the players to compete. Players can participate in these GTA 5 online Stunt Races for money-earning purposes. Many wish to learn more about Stunt Races in GTA 5 Online.

Stunt Races in GTA 5 Online

GTA 5 has brought 8 new Stunt Races for the players to compete in. These Stunt Races have also been put in the 3X Money and RP category, so for a limited time players can earn 3 times the money and RP they would’ve normally earned. These Stunt Races are a part of the GTA 5 Summer Update that promised the players new races, cars, modes, and more. Players will also have an added incentive to try out these GTA 5 Online Stunt Races for Money.

Earn $100,000 through GTA Stunt Races

Rockstar has also announced that players will be eligible to earn $100,000 by participating in these GTA Stunt Races. All the players have to do is load up the game between now and the 7th of June and participate in any one of the new 8 Stunt Races. This will provide the players with a $100,000 cash bonus and also a Canis American Legendary T-Shirt. This is a great way to earn some more money while also reaping the bonus of the 3X categorization.

What are the 8 new GTA 5 Stunt Races?

Here are all the 8 New Stunt Races with descriptions from none other than Rockstar itself: 

Sun, Sea, and Chicanes

  • Experience the majesty of nature as it hurtles by your window in the kind of nauseating blur that’s sure to leave a smile on your face and your dinner on the dashboard. Stunt Race for classic sports cars.

A Tight Spot

  • Does the crushing stress of the modern world leave you feeling like the walls are closing in? Prove once and for all that it’s not just in your head when your scalp gets violently sanded by the tarmac above. Claustrophobics need not apply. Stunt Race for motorcycles.

Bridge Too Far

  • Between the mayhem and carnage of a track packed with the kind of lunatics who take a swig of Terroil while filling up their tank, is there a better time to truly appreciate the structural integrity of the La Puerta Freeway? No. There’s not. Stunt Race for sports cars.

Cluster Struck

  • Inspired by postmodern nonlinear French architecture, this is what you get when you feed your architect nothing but Deludamol and Blêuter’d then watch as he flatlines into the scale model. In other words, a work of genius, and one hell of a Stunt Race for muscle cars.

Vicious Spiral

  • How much G-force is too much G-force, and wouldn’t you like to know first-hand? If you answered, “there’s no such thing” and “hell yeah” then you’re the ideal participant to run in this phase two clinical trial. You can rest assured the scientific findings will be greatly appreciated when they scoop you out of the driver’s seat. Stunt Race for supercars.

Canyon Fodder

  • After an expensive lobbying campaign, the race organizers have managed to exempt this race from the yearly San Andreas road fatality statistics. Because if you decide a big ass truck should take on aerobatics, you get what’s coming to you. Stunt Race for off-road vehicles.

Smoke Up Your Asphalt

  • In an effort to distract the health and safety board from endemic violations, the Palmer-Taylor Power Station has agreed to host a tribute to the power and beauty of fossil fuels. The advice? Ride this race like it’s your last because if the jumps don’t get you the noxious fumes will. Stunt Race for motorcycles.

City Limits

  • Clear your throat, loosen your tie, and inform the AGM that you will finish strategizing as you hit G-force. It’s time to take business outside. Is anyone taking notes? Stunt Race for supercars.

