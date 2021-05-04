Summoners War: Lost Centuria Tier List: Complete List Of All The Characters In The Game

The makers of Summoners War: Lost Centuria have certainly managed to attract their audience with the help of the new characters and features added in the game. Recently, some of the fans have been trying to search for specific things related to the game. They are trying to search for things like Summoners War: Lost Centuria tier list. To help them, here is some information that can solve some of their doubts about Summoners War: Lost Centuria tier list.

Summoners War: Lost Centuria tier list

There are a total of 4 different types of tiers in which the characters have been divided. Here are all the characters and their tier lists. Choosing the best character to use in the game certainly depends on the type of gameplay of a player. Using an attacking character for a defensive play might not be helpful thus choosing the best character from the list is completely subjective. Here is also a small video that can help the players know more about the Summoners War: Lost Centuria tier list.

Attack

S – Perna

A – Lushen, Tesharion, Sophia, Nicki

B – Ragdoll, Thrain, Lapis, Hwa, Verdehile

C – Fynn, Sieq, Tagaros

D – Baretta, Prilea

Defence

S – Artamiel

A – Camilla

B – Copper

C – Hraesvelg

D – Kuhn

HP

S – Rakan

A – Poseidon, Eleanor, Woosa

B – Jeanne

C – Ramagos, Mav

D – Roid

Support

S – Chloe, Ganymede, Hathor

A – Soha, Megan, Khmun

B – Orion, Konamiya, Bernard, Colleen

C – Racuni, Shannon, Mikene

D – Elucia

More about Summoners War: Lost Centuria

The makers of the game have certainly managed to attract the players with the help of the new features added in the game. The players can fight with summoners against players from all over the world in real-time battles. The players will get to earn a number of rewards like a legendary monster by winning the battle rewards. These can help them progress through the game easily. The players have also been given options to choose from 12 different Rune sets and 3 types of Skill Stones to make the most out of their combination. The players can also create an alliance and invite all their players from all around the world. All the members of this alliance can work together in order to upgrade their monsters with the help of card sharing.

Promo Image Source: Summoners War: Lost Centuria Twitter