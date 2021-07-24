Sundar Pichai Loses Google Chrome's Dinosaur Game, Says 'need To Work On Surfing Skills'

While sharing a snapshot of Google Chrome’s dinosaur game, Google CEO Sundar Pichai on July 23 said that he might need to work on his 'surfing skills.' Tweeting an image of the popular game, which appears on the Chrome homepage when the user is disconnected from the internet, Pichai used a water emoji in the caption to show that he needs to up his surfing skills, as he lost the game. The image showed a splash of colour underneath the dinosaur, which has been added to the game as an update in the view of the Tokyo Olympics.

Might need to work on my surfing skills 🌊 chrome://dino/ pic.twitter.com/OqDn3RHLGg — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 23, 2021

The dinosaur game is built-in into the Chrome web browser. The game revolves around a T-rex, which keeps running endlessly across a landscape. Users need to duck or jump obstacles on the way to achieve a high score.

As the Tokyo Olympics kicked off on Friday, Google released the Olympics-themed minigame to keep users engaged. In the updated version, users will now see an Olympic torch in place of the cactus. And while one is supposed to jump over it to score, running directly into it, will activate the hidden mode, where many games from the sporting event are unveiled.

Netizens say the newer version is ‘way cooler’

Meanwhile, even though Pichai failed to ace the online Olympics game, netizens seemed to be delighted by the new features. One user said that he had no work at the moment and suggested he would like to take the Google CEO's advice to play the new game. Some even agreed with Pichai and said that they need to do better, while others flaunted their high scores.

One user recalled the days when the internet connection would often snap and said that “this was my favourite one”. Another user compared his score with Pichai's, while another said, “Oh ho…now it's way cooler.”

This is the first time I have seen a dinosaur riding a horse with a helmet for protection 😀 I really enjoyed it!! pic.twitter.com/Mda2qOoRp3 — Rahul Malhotra (@rahulcoder) July 23, 2021

I need underwater swimming skill. pic.twitter.com/nLE1X8VJCC — Chandan Behera (@chandan_rubik) July 23, 2021

I had to try to beat you, big boss ;) pic.twitter.com/TIamcnXulk — Sharon Arami (@Sharon_Arami) July 24, 2021

Even I am better than you sir😂💪 pic.twitter.com/s2dnsPbGBf — Aditya Mishra (@AdityaM80460879) July 23, 2021

(Image: Twitter/PTI)

