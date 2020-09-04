Super Mario 3D All Stars Pre-order, Price, Release Date, And Game Editions

Nintendo has recently announced that it is bringing Super Mario 3D All-Stars exclusively to the Nintendo Switch platform in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the franchise. The company is remastering three of the classic Mario games that have been released over the years. These include Super Mario 64 (1996), Super Mario Sunshine (2002), and Super Mario Galaxy (2007). The all-new Super Mario 3D All-Stars will come with better resolutions compared to the original ones and will also offer a smooth gameplay experience to the gaming fans on Switch.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars release date

Super Mario 3D All-Stars will release on September 18, 2020, and it will be available for a limited time only. The physical copy of the game can be purchased from retail outlets for a short period as there will be a limited production. As far as a digital copy of the title is concerned, it will be available for purchase through online stores until March 2021. This means that you will only have a few months to get the video game once it’s out. The company hasn’t offered an explanation as to why the video game will be available for such a short period.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is also available for pre-order through several game outlets including the Nintendo eShop. However, it won’t include any pre-order bonuses.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars price and editions

Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be available for $59.99. The game will only be released in a standard version.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the popular video game franchise, the company is bringing a number of Super Mario events for Nintendo users. The event has already kicked off and is set to run through March 2021. Fans will be able to participate in a number of missions related to Super Mario on My Nintendo. This will allow them a chance to win a number of exciting rewards, which also include a unique pin set. These pins will be available for as long as the supplies last. However, it is the offer will only be available through March 31, 2021.

Image credits: Nintendo