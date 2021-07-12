Super Mario 64 Sold: Iconic Nintendo Release Sells At A World Record Price Of $1,560,000

It is extremely common for game collectors to spend big bucks to get the perfect copy of their desired game. Some classics like The Legend of Zelda, Mario and Donkey Kong copies have been sold for massive bucks in the gaming community. Initially, The Legend of Zelda for the NES was sold for a whopping $870,000 at an auction. This had topped the maker for the most expensive game sold. But a recent transaction claims to break this mark with almost double the amount. Read more to know about the game sold at Heritage Auctions.

Super Mario 64 sold for $1,560,000

Heritage Auctions have confirmed that they have made a World Record sale for a Super Mario 64 game that has never been opened. This sealed copy of the iconic Super Mario 64 game has been sold for a massive $1,560,000 which is almost double the price of the previous record-holder game, The Legend Of Zelda. The makers have confirmed this sale through a post on their Twitter handle. Apart from this, here is also a snapshot of the game's page on Heritage Auction’s official website. Well, it is not shocking to see such a price for the Nintendo classic release, the Super Mario 64 game. This is mostly because such games are like the holy grail of the gaming industry and no one wants to sell them.

IMAGE: HERITAGE AUCTION WEBSTE

Seeing these games on the makers alone is a huge deal when it comes to this iconic release, the Super Mario 64 game. With a proper auction, a game like this could certainly cross the million mark. While the community has seen a huge rise in the price of such games. Initially, reaching the one million mark for these games. Initially, one of the biggest video game purchases included the Super Mario Bros. This iconic copy of the game was sold for $114,000 in 2020. But in recent times, this record was broken by a number of other games. We have listed these iconic games and the prices they were sold at. Read more to know about some of the most iconic and classic games ever sold.